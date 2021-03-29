Weekly market update: Hopes at the dawn of Q2

Bond market



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly expressed the need for the institution to continue to support an economy that is far from its targets. She added that she has not seen any pressure on wages and advocates patience before returning to higher interest rates. In this atmosphere, the Tbond managed to stabilize around 1.65%.



In Europe, calm prevailed with the bund falling to a level slightly below -0.35%, which places it at the lower end of its trading range for the current month. Other bond benchmarks moved directionless on the week, with neither the bulls nor the bears gaining any ground. The French OAT held its levels at -0.10%, as did Italy (0.60%) and Switzerland (-0.32%).



For its part, the Bank of Russia raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, a first since 2018, taking economists by surprise. It justified its decision by an increase in inflation in the first quarter higher than expected.



The US 10-year is approaching 2%.



