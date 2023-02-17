Weekly market update : Inflation confuses the markets

Atmosphere: Never happy. The US economy is too strong. Too much consumption, too much confidence, and retail and producer prices that are worrying again. Investors are caught up in the fear that the Fed will raise rates higher than expected, which caused risk assets to bend as of Thursday. The mood has changed a bit compared to January: all the statistics are no longer going in the direction of easing prices, which raises some questions after the big rebound recorded by the equity markets. Currencies: The increase in expectations of rate peaks in the United States has naturally benefited the greenback. As a result, the dollar rose to EUR 0.9349. Forex traders believe that the 10Y US yield will have to fall below 3.7% for the single currency to regain momentum. The U.S. currency also continued its gains against the yen, at JPY 134.75, ahead of next week's hearing by Japanese lawmakers of the future governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda. The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies (euro, yen, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, Swiss franc), flirted Friday with its highs of the beginning of the year, at 104.50 points. Rates: Economic indicators released this week fueled the rise in bonds. Between a slightly disappointing US CPI (it did not fall as expected) and leading indicators that continue to deteriorate, the mood is rather gloomy. The "smart money", the name commonly given to interest rate investors, favors a continuation of the Fed's restrictive policy and has nicely pushed the yield on the US 10-year to our target zone at 3.90/3.95%. At the same time, junk bonds (JNK) hit a nice resistance zone around $94 and resumed their initial downtrend with potential new lows in prospect. It should be remembered here that prices move in inverse proportion to yields. In Europe, the trend is identical with expectations of a rate hike by the ECB, which has now reached 3.75%. Currently, the German 10-year yield is trading at around 2.55%, which shows the upside potential if the expectations are correct!



Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin is recovering more than 9% this week and is back flirting with $24,000 as of this writing. The digital currency even hit $25,000 on Thursday night. With the macroeconomic environment worsening, or at least less favorable than expected by market participants, crypto-currencies have stalled at the end of the week. Still, crypto-investors have something to smile about for now, with bitcoin recovering almost 50% since the beginning of the year. The inflation and monetary policy slider will be the two indicators that will continue to lead the way in the coming weeks in this market. Calendar: February's leading PMI indicators will be available on Tuesday, along with the ZEW, the German financial confidence index. On Wednesday, the market is waiting for the minutes of the last Fed meeting. On Thursday, it will be the turn of a new estimate of US GDP for the fourth quarter. The week will close on Friday with the January PCE inflation in the United States, at a time when, as we can see, the direction of prices is once again being questioned.