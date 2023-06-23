Atmosphere: It can't be said often enough. Central banks are like trains: one can always hide another, if not several. And in this game, investors have been particularly spoiled. They saw the British, Swiss, Norwegian and Turkish central banks come and go. Not to mention a special treat concocted by Michelin-starred chef Jerome Powell. We won't go into detail about the various hikes and other sleeve effects that have already been reported in Romain Fournier's daily column, but instead focus on the common denominator: the fight against inflation. In the UK, CPI Core inflation rose to 7.1% y-o-y, compared with an estimated 6.8%, while in Turkey, price rises approached 40%. At the other end of the spectrum, inflation in Switzerland, although limited to 1.9%, is still at a 20-year high. As the phenomenon is global, the reaction is naturally just as global (with the notable exceptions of China and Japan, which are swimming against the tide), and monetary tightening is proceeding apace. The odds of a Fed rate hike in July exceed 75%. In fact, the US 2-year yield remains well above 4.23%, with record highs in prospect.



Currencies. The tectonics of interest rates did little to move the currency markets. The Norwegian krone and sterling, for example, did not benefit much from the aggressiveness of their central banks. The dollar made good headway against the yen, but retreated against the euro to the USD1.10 mark. However, the poor European PMI indicators published on Friday put an end to the single currency's rally, which ended the week at USD 1.0877. The greenback also advanced against the Turkish lira, to 25.5520, after the country's central bank decided to raise its key rate from 8% to 15% to normalize its monetary policy, with the arrival of the new governor.



Crypto. In the wake of Bitcoin spot ETF deposits from institutional players such as BlackRock, Wisdom Tree, Bitwise and Invesco, bitcoin is clearly picking up this week. The cryptocurrency market leader is up over 14%, and at the time of writing is back above the $30,000 mark, close to its annual highs. Meanwhile, ether is also regaining ground, but to a lesser extent, climbing 9% since Monday to close in on the $1,900 mark. The institutional infatuation with bitcoin in recent days, spearheaded by asset management giant BlackRock, could well give crypto-assets another boost if ETF applications are accepted by the US regulator.