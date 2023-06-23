|This week's gainers and losers
|Gainers:
Ocado (+15%): The British online groceries retailer surged this week on the back of takeover rumors. The names of various suitors have been put forward, including Amazon. None of the companies involved commented on the rumor, Once the euphoria was over, Ocado's shares fell back yesterday. As a reminder, it is trading 80% below the highs reached in early 2021.
Overstock.com (+13%): Great deal for Overstock! The US online retailer specializing in home furnishings has won a bid to acquire part of the assets of Bed Bath & Beyond, the home products chain that filed for bankruptcy in April. For $21.5 million, it owns the intellectual property, mobile platform and commercial data of its former competitor, but not the physical stores or the Buy Buy Baby brand. The transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval next week.
Microstrategy (+11%): The software company, which specializes in data analysis, gained ground this week on the remarkable rise of Bitcoin, which climbed back above the $30,000 mark. The American group is the largest holder of Bitcoins, with 140,000 units of the crypto-currency. It's also worth noting that its chairman has divested himself of part of his stake: he sold 20,000 shares on June 16.
Avis Budget (+9%): As the travel sector shows a palpable recovery, tourism industry stocks are benefiting. The car rental company, which is improving its visibility, has not escaped this upturn. The group is also benefiting from favorable recommendations and higher price targets, notably from Morgan Stanley. Avis, which has better margins than its competitors in the sector, is up 37% since January 1.
Losers:
Lumen (-18%): The US telecommunications group and Internet service provider fell after an analyst sharply reduced his price target on the group following the company's investor day: UBS cut it from $5 to $2.5. The reasons for this downgrade are not clear to the market, since the group has unveiled a new range of products, ExaSwitch, designed to help customers manage bandwidth in data centers. The analyst points to current economic challenges and the lack of visibility on EBITDA.
JD.com (-12%): The No. 2 Chinese consumer Internet sales platform is struggling as investors are skeptical of its longer-term vision to create seven listed firms with market valuations of at least 100 billion yuan ($14 billion).
Intel (-9%): The company gave an update on its plan to become a chip manufacturing company competing with the likes of TSMC. However, this failed to convince the market. Intel also announced a change in the the way it reports its financial results. Its IFS foundry business will get its own P&L statement.
|Commodities
|Energy: Sentiment is down. Oil prices are once again close to their lowest levels of the year, at around USD 72 for European Brent and USD 66 for US WTI. Central bankers are unanimously working to remind the market that the fight against inflation is far from over. These rather hawkish comments are weighing on the prices of risky assets, including oil. The surprise drop in US inventories, which contracted by 3.8 million barrels this week compared with the 0.3 million barrel increase expected by consensus, was thus relegated to second place by financial analysts.
Metals: The price of a tonne of copper rose this week in London. Two bullish factors underpinned this trend. On the one hand, new signals from Beijing, which wants to kick-start its economic machinery by cutting two of its key interest rates, and on the other, declining inventories on the LME. This combination is enabling copper to trade at around USD 8670. As for gold, it's no picnic. The barbarian relic lost ground at USD 1917, still penalized by the rising US dollar.
Agricultural products: There's renewed tension on grain prices, which continued to rise this week in Chicago due to particularly dry weather in the United States, which threatens to reduce crop yields. Wheat prices rose to 740 cents a bushel, compared with 640 cents for corn.
|Macroeconomics
|Atmosphere: It can't be said often enough. Central banks are like trains: one can always hide another, if not several. And in this game, investors have been particularly spoiled. They saw the British, Swiss, Norwegian and Turkish central banks come and go. Not to mention a special treat concocted by Michelin-starred chef Jerome Powell. We won't go into detail about the various hikes and other sleeve effects that have already been reported in Romain Fournier's daily column, but instead focus on the common denominator: the fight against inflation. In the UK, CPI Core inflation rose to 7.1% y-o-y, compared with an estimated 6.8%, while in Turkey, price rises approached 40%. At the other end of the spectrum, inflation in Switzerland, although limited to 1.9%, is still at a 20-year high. As the phenomenon is global, the reaction is naturally just as global (with the notable exceptions of China and Japan, which are swimming against the tide), and monetary tightening is proceeding apace. The odds of a Fed rate hike in July exceed 75%. In fact, the US 2-year yield remains well above 4.23%, with record highs in prospect.
Currencies. The tectonics of interest rates did little to move the currency markets. The Norwegian krone and sterling, for example, did not benefit much from the aggressiveness of their central banks. The dollar made good headway against the yen, but retreated against the euro to the USD1.10 mark. However, the poor European PMI indicators published on Friday put an end to the single currency's rally, which ended the week at USD 1.0877. The greenback also advanced against the Turkish lira, to 25.5520, after the country's central bank decided to raise its key rate from 8% to 15% to normalize its monetary policy, with the arrival of the new governor.
Crypto. In the wake of Bitcoin spot ETF deposits from institutional players such as BlackRock, Wisdom Tree, Bitwise and Invesco, bitcoin is clearly picking up this week. The cryptocurrency market leader is up over 14%, and at the time of writing is back above the $30,000 mark, close to its annual highs. Meanwhile, ether is also regaining ground, but to a lesser extent, climbing 9% since Monday to close in on the $1,900 mark. The institutional infatuation with bitcoin in recent days, spearheaded by asset management giant BlackRock, could well give crypto-assets another boost if ETF applications are accepted by the US regulator.
|Things to read this week
|*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.