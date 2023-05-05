Gainers:



Immunogen (+138%): The US biotech jumped this week after announcing favourable results from Elahere, its candidate treatment for ovarian cancer, in a phase 3 trial. The drug showed a significant improvement in overall patient survival compared to chemotherapy. Several analysts raised their recommendation on the stock following the announcement.



Uber (+21%): All lights are green for the ride-hailing company, which reported better-than-expected results and thus reassures on the viability of its business model. Quarterly revenue was up 29%, gross bookings were up 19%, and trips taken across all segments were up 24%. Profit and EBITDA also exceeded expectations, and the group continued to reduce its debt. The only red light on the dashboard is the freight division, which is down 23%. The group also announced a series of notable partnerships with The Kroger Co, Amazon and Stripe.



Shopify (+18%): The Canadian e-commerce specialist has reported robust quarterly results: sales (+25% for Q1), profit, merchandise volume and cash flow are better than expected. But above all, the platform reassured investors by announcing, on the one hand, the elimination of 20% of its workforce, and on the other hand, the sale of its logistics and warehouse automation business. The group says it wants to focus more on its core business: creating tools for online retailers.



Royal Caribbean (+10%): The weather is fair for the world's second largest cruise operator. Despite the economic slowdown, the cruise operator, like its counterparts, is benefiting from a renewed interest in travel. It has revealed a turnover higher than expected and a smaller than expected loss for the past quarter. The group, whose share price has risen by half since the beginning of the year, has raised its annual profit forecast.



Losers:



Chegg (-47%): Times are tough for education players. The US homework help company has warned the markets that the emergence of ChatGPT, the conversational artificial intelligence robot, is jeopardising its growth. In the last quarter, the group reported a 5% decline in subscribers and a 7% decline in revenue, which was worse than expected. In the wake of this, several analysts have revised their recommendations downwards. However, the group announced that it is working with OpenAI (the owner of ChatGPT) to integrate AI into its activities.



Icahn (-40%): The short sellers have struck again! Activist hedge fund Hindenburg Research has issued a negative report on Icahn Enterprises, the US conglomerate founded by billionaire Carl Icahn. The paper argues that the investment company artificially inflates the value of its assets and operates a Ponzi scheme, using money from new investors to pay dividends to old ones. This caused an immediate plunge.



First Horizon (-42%): Double punishment for First Horizon Corporation. Already weakened by the state of the banking sector in the US, after the failures of SVB, Signature and First Republic, the Tennessee-based lender suffered a setback with TD Bank. The Canadian lender, which was aiming to buy its troubled counterpart for $13.4bn, finally withdrew its offer, citing uncertainty over regulatory approvals. Western Alliance sold 51%, Comerica 28%, Bankunited 22%, East West Bancorp 19.9%, Citizens Financial 19.7%, Truist 19.5% and US Bancorp 15.5%.



Estée Lauder (-18%): The cosmetics chain reported disappointing quarterly results, with revenue down 12% and net profit down 72% for the period, after lowering its forecasts three times in six months. The weak recovery in China (which accounts for a third of the company's revenues) and the tepid European market are the main reasons for the beauty products specialist's overall growth. It should be noted, however, that sales were up by 6% in the United States.