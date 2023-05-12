Atmosphere: The latest macroeconomic indicators published in the United States point to less biting inflation and a slowing economy. This adds fuel to the prevailing sentiment that the Fed is at its rate peak. Europe, on the other hand, has not yet been able to let its guard down (note the distressing pun). On the continent, inflation remains high, but not as high as in the UK, where the Bank of England raised its key rate from 4.25% to 4.50% this week, with a good chance of having to aim even higher. On the other side of the world, hopes of a Chinese awakening have taken another beating, after price and import/export statistics that are not very compatible with strong growth. In the short term, the fragility of the US regional banks and the tug-of-war over the US debt ceiling are the two storm clouds that threaten the weather in the markets.



Currencies. The dollar held up very well despite news that could have weighed on it. This is illustrated by the fact that the dollar rose to 1.0908 USD for 1 EUR and 1.2519 USD for 1 GBP, while the ECB and especially the BOE are not as far along in the monetary cycle as the Fed. In the G7, only the yen regained some ground against the greenback, at JPY 134.7565. But neither the weakening statistics of the U.S. economy, especially the labor market, nor the weakness of small banks, nor the issue of the debt ceiling have debunked the dollar. To explain this holding, traders put a small piece on the rise of risk aversion on global growth, while China, as we said just before, fails to take the global leadership. The euro lost some ground against the franc to return to CHF 0.9741 at the end of the week.



Rates. Despite a week rich in statistics, particularly concerning US inflation, the lines only moved slightly. CPI and PPI came out in line with expectations and even though they are down (slightly), inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% target. However, investors are now anticipating a status quo on the monetary policy front. The yield on the U.S. 10-year remains anchored within a narrow range of 3.31/3.64%, which we will have to wait for to give some color to a very gloomy market.



Cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has stalled this week, shedding 7% of its valuation and returning to hover around $26,500 at the time of writing. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency in the market in terms of capitalization, is holding up a little better, falling 5% since Monday. Crypto-investors now seem to be watching, waiting for positive catalysts specific to the digital asset market, but also hoping for a clear improvement in economic conditions, which would allow for a potential influx of capital into risky assets.