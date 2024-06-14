Gainers:



Broadcom (+21%): The group is well on the way to becoming one of the companies benefiting from the artificial intelligence premium. The latest quarterly results published this week show that AI is driving sales. At the same time, the integration of VMWare seems to be going well.



Halma (+15%): The diversified group operating in security, healthcare and analytics reported better-than-expected full-year results for the year ended March 31. The British company is confident for the new financial year, thanks to a thick order book and good visibility on margins.



ARM Holdings (+16%): Microsoft will work with Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek to develop an AI-compatible ARM chip to run the Windows operating system, Reuters reported. The British company, which entered Wall Street last year, has thus been buoyed.



Oracle (+9%): The company closed the week on a high thanks to the publication of its quarterly results. Growing demand for artificial intelligence contributed to this performance, with the signing of over 30 AI contracts worth more than $12.5 billion. Partnerships were also signed with Microsoft and Alphabet, as well as a collaboration with OpenAI to use its cloud infrastructures to train ChatGPT.



KKR (+11%): The investment company will enter the S&P500 on June 24, according to S&P Dow Jones index manager. A fine achievement for the company, which is not far from its historic peaks and has reached a market capitalization of $97 billion. It will be joined by CrowdStrike and GoDaddy. Robert Half, Comerica and Illumina leave the US broad index.



Apple (+9%): Apple bounces back with Apple Intelligence and its collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT with Siri. These announcements, made at the WWDC conference, allayed investors' concerns about a possible delay in the AI race. This rebound propelled the capitalization of Apple, which is now neck-and-neck with Microsoft.



Rentokil (+7%): The share escaped the European slump this week, following Bloomberg's revelations about the capital position built up by Nelson Peltz's Trian fund. The activist investor is said to have contacted the British company, which specializes in business services, to discuss strategy.



Losers:



Wise (-16%): The fintech was heavily penalized after its 2025 earnings forecasts were revised downwards. Its 2024 results, on the other hand, came out rather robust. The new financial year will be marked by weaker growth and margins well below market expectations.



Paramount Global (-13%): National Amusements, the controlling shareholder headed by Shari Redstone, broke off negotiations with Skydance Media, ruling out the possibility of a merger between the two entities.



Warner Bros. Discovery (-13%): The media giant hits its lowest level in 15 years, as investors worry about growth prospects in the face of the possible loss of NBA broadcasting rights and Liberty Global's interest in buying Warner's stake in Formula E.









