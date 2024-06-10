Gainers:



Gamestop (+50%): The meme stock is still Roaring Kitty's favorite toy. The investor, whose real name is Keith Gill, unveiled his exposure to the group earlier this week and announced a new livestream this Friday, marking his big return to YouTube, which was enough to boost the stock. Beware, however, as this week the video game retailer unveiled disappointing quarterly results and confirmed its plan to issue several million new shares.



Smartsheet (+19%): The management and collaboration software specialist reported robust, better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings almost doubling year-on-year. It also unveiled an encouraging outlook for the coming quarter and the year as a whole. In the wake of this, several analysts have raised their recommendation and target price for the stock.



ARM (+14%), Nvidia (+9%), STMicroelectronics (+10%), ASML (+10%), Be Semiconductor (+9%): Nvidia, the queen of A-linked stocks, continues to be the locomotive of the sector. Buoyed by its promising outlook and latest announcements (new generation of chips, partnerships, human avatars...), the processor manufacturer passed the symbolic $3,000 billion market capitalization mark this week. The smaller European players are also benefiting from their own news and collaborations (ASML's delivery of a next-generation chip manufacturing machine to TSMC, updates at BE Semiconductor, ARM's ambitions in PCs, a supply agreement with Geely for STMicroelectronics...).



Legend biotech (+16%): Good news for the US biopharmaceutical company specializing in clinical phases. The group announced positive results for the phase 2 trial of its Carvykti treatment in people with multiple myeloma, as well as for a phase 3 trial in people with high-risk cytogenetics. It's worth noting that the US biotech sector is doing well this week.



John Wood Group (+13%): The British oilfield services and engineering company has received a fourth takeover offer from the Sidara Group at 230 pence per share, for a valuation of around £1.58 billion. This latest proposal has been well received by the Board of Directors, which has announced that it will enter into discussions and provide the potential buyer with due diligence documents. However, this offer is lower than that made by Apollo Global Management last year, which was rejected.



HP (+12%): The IT giant did better than expected. Buoyed by sustained demand for its artificial intelligence servers, it reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings. Boosted by a solid order book for its AI systems segment, as well as for its hybrid cloud and data storage products, it raised its full-year guidance.



Saia (+10%): The transport and logistics services company reported higher volumes than forecast. LTL shipments per working day in April and May were up 18%. LTL tonnage per working day gained 7.6% and 9.7% over the last two months.



Losers:



Core & Main (-18%): The US specialist in water distribution and drainage systems reports mixed results. Quarterly net sales were up by almost 11%, but earnings were down and missed the consensus. The Group, which is counting on recent acquisitions and expects demand to remain strong and offset deflation, has nevertheless raised its full-year forecasts, to the high end of its previous estimates.



Hertz (-14%): The car rental company continues to pay for the Tesla mistake. To strengthen its balance sheet after its failed foray into the electric vehicle sector, it plans to sell at least $700 million in secured debt and issue convertible bonds. It has also announced the departure of its CFO and COO. The stock has lost 64% since January 1.



Five Below (-12%): The discount retailer reported disappointing results, including sales and EPS that missed market expectations, weighed down by the difficult economic environment. Operating profit also fell by almost 15%, due to an unexpected legal expense, and very timid forecasts finally discouraged investors. The stock has lost almost 43% since the beginning of the year.



GSK (-8%): Despite announcing positive results for its multiple myeloma drug, the British biopharma folded in the face of an unfavorable court ruling in the case of Zantac, a heartburn drug accused of being carcinogenic and whose sale has been suspended. A US judge has authorized the filing of 70,000 lawsuits against GSK. The company has announced that it will appeal.





