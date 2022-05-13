Weekly market update : King of Pain

Atmosphere: With or without a parachute? Central banks are slowly moving the anti-inflation guerrilla camp, which is causing investors to break out in a cold sweat, as they fear the evaporation of growth that looked untouchable not so long ago. The optimists believe that the efforts will bear fruit without too much damage to economic activity. The majority fear a hard landing. The pessimists talk about stagflation and bring up the charts of previous oil shocks.



Rates: The Fed reiterated its determination to bring inflation under control, but rates paradoxically eased this week. The 10-year US yield went from 3.12% last Friday to 2.92% today. Investors are well aware that the central bank is going to raise rates with determination, but they are (slightly) less afraid that it will brutalize them with a three-quarter point turn in July. In Europe, yields also fell from the previous week as the ECB looks to be setting the stage for an early summer rate hike. The German Bund is at 0.92% and the French OAT at 1.43%, 20 points lower than last Friday.



Currencies: The dollar continues to pressurize all other currencies because of the power of risk aversion. The euro made a foray below $1.03 during the week. Parity is not far off. The greenback also benefited from the decline in commodity currencies. The Dollar Index is flirting with 105 - levels not seen for 20 years.



Cryptocurrencies: The digital assets market has not escaped the stock market purge of recent days. In the wake of global indexes, bitcoin is shedding more than 10% of its capitalization this week and is back to hovering around $30,000 as of this writing. The digital currency could well sign its seventh consecutive week of decline in this macroeconomic context, which does not inherently have bullish catalysts.



Calendar: The European Commission is due to announce its new economic forecasts on Monday at 11am. On Tuesday at 2:30 pm, investors will take note of the US retail sales in April, to see how the sacrosanct American consumer is reacting to inflation. On the same day, Fed boss Jerome Powell will give a speech that will obviously be watched by investors. Finally, on Wednesday, the British statistical institute will publish the April inflation figures.