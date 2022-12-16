Weekly market update : Let's remain cautious

Atmosphere: Jerome Powell, the head of the Fed, and Christine Lagarde, his peer at the ECB, were careful this week to remind investors that they should not take their desires for realities. Clearly, imagining that rates could fall again as early as 2023 is a mistake. Equity markets paid the price, especially since they had thought that the slightly weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data would confirm that the Fed would return to a more accommodative monetary policy. In Europe, the ECB's boss made the second move by being more austere than expected on the regional outlook.



Currencies: This is the week for the euro, which has regained altitude against many currencies. The gain was modest against the greenback at USD 1.0614, but stronger against emerging currencies, with a 2.5% gain against the Brazilian real (BRL 5.66 to EUR 1). The single currency also recovered more than 2% against the Australian dollar (AUD 1.5884 per EUR). The extra caution penalized currencies known to be more volatile, such as those of the Scandinavian countries. The ruble, meanwhile, lost significant ground against the euro, the dollar and the British pound. "Two opposing forces prevail at the moment: on the one hand, the fall of stock markets around the world, which is positive for the dollar given its role as a safe haven, and on the other hand, the implication of the results of yesterday's ECB meeting, which could prove positive for the EUR-USD in the long run," said a forex trader from Unicredit.



Rates: At the end of a week punctuated by the release of a slightly lower than expected CPI in the US and then a 50 basis point hike by the US and European central banks, interest rates finally moved in opposite directions on both sides of the Atlantic. The US 10-year yield is almost stable at 3.40% (with technical support around 3.38/3.5%), while the German 10-year has taken advantage of the ECB President's speech to jump to 1.77% and reach 2.17%. As a result, we are witnessing a tightening between these two rates which should continue.



Cryptocurrencies: After episodically crossing the $18,000 threshold in the middle of the week, bitcoin has retraced the entire rebound in the last 48 hours. It is now back around the $17,000 mark as of this writing. This new setback proves, once again, the feverishness of the sector which is struggling to regain the confidence and optimism of investors. The turmoil around Binance in recent days, after the collapse of FTX last month, contributes largely to this nervousness in the market. Digital assets as a whole are on track to close out a more than complicated year for crypto-investors.



Timeline: After this eventful week, the next one is shaping up to be a bit quieter. The Ifo business confidence index in Germany (Monday) will precede a Bank of Japan rate decision on Tuesday. In the US, the Conference Board's confidence index (Wednesday) and the PCE inflation index (Friday) will complete the picture. There will also be Thursday's final reading of third quarter US GDP, but the potential for surprise is modest as this is the 3rd reading of the index.