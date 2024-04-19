Gainers: United Airlines (+22%), Alaska Air (+10%), American Airlines (+7%), Southwest Airlines (+7%): United Airlines reported solid quarterly results, with sales up 9.6%, above consensus, and a significantly reduced loss, albeit burdened by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9. The airline also unveiled optimistic earnings forecasts for the second quarter, buoyed by strong demand for summer travel across all customer segments. Alaska Air also reported better-than-expected results, as did its American peers, boosted by the recovery in business travel.

(-13%): the former market darling is clearly no longer convincing investors. After announcing this week that it was laying off 10% of its global workforce, the automaker has been forced to recall almost 3,900 Cybertrucks, due to a faulty accelerator pedal that could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally. Analysts are also concerned about the delayed release of the Model 2, and the strategic priority given to the Robotaxi. With a decline of over 40% since the start of the year, the stock is the worst performer on the S&P 500 in 2024. Prologis (-13%): The US warehouse specialist reported higher quarterly sales and earnings. But fearing a future drop in activity and occupancy rates, caused by a slowdown in freight demand, it is revising its profit forecasts downwards for the year. Logistics players are suffering from the headwinds sweeping the sector, including reduced consumer spending in a post-pandemic context. We wrote about this in our columns last month. The share price has dropped 22% since the start of the year.

