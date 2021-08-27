Weekly market update : Markets left in a state of limbo

Macroeconomics



The week started with August Flash PMI indicators, always closely watched by investors as they are good markers of future economic momentum. Purchasing managers are still very optimistic, even if some inflexions appeared compared to expectations, positioned at a high level. German data disappointed somewhat.

Durable goods orders in the United States, on the other hand, remained dynamic, while core inflation supported by households remained in line with expectations (+0.3%), with however a clear acceleration of income (+1.1%).

In the sovereign debt market, yields recovered slightly from the previous week, with the US T-Bond at 1.33% over 10 years and the Bund at -0.42%. The French OAT also recovered but remains in negative territory (-0.06%). The Dutch (-0.18%) and Swiss (-0.38%) signatures are better anchored below zero, while at the other end of the spectrum, the Greek 10-year (0.68%) is back above the Italian 10-year (0.65%).

In the foreign exchange market, the euro recovered a little against the dollar until Friday, climbing back to USD 1.1765, then towards USD 1.18 after Powell's speech. The single currency lost ground against the Scandinavian currencies (SEK, NOK) and the Australian dollar (AUD). The franc had a complicated week with the publication of the Credit Suisse confidence index, which corrected heavily in August. It went from CHF 1.0715 at the beginning of the week to CHF 1.079 for 1 EUR in four sessions.





