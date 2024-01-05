Up:

First Quantum Minerals (+18%): The Canadian mining group was the subject of intense speculation following rumors of interest from Barrick Gold, reported by Bloomberg. FQM's share price had been hit hard in recent weeks by the closure of its main mine, imposed by Panama after major industrial action. Barrick Gold is said to have approached several of the Canadian's shareholders with a view to proposing an upward exit.

(+18%): The Canadian mining group was the subject of intense speculation following rumors of interest from Barrick Gold, reported by Bloomberg. FQM's share price had been hit hard in recent weeks by the closure of its main mine, imposed by Panama after major industrial action. Barrick Gold is said to have approached several of the Canadian's shareholders with a view to proposing an upward exit. Babcock (+12%): Defense stocks reacted positively this week to a buoyant study by JPMorgan. For the American bank, geopolitical tensions will continue this year, and Western nations will be forced to increase their defense spending, in particular to support Ukraine and replenish their stocks. A boon for European contractors such as Rheinmetall, BAE Systems and Babcock.

(+12%): Defense stocks reacted positively this week to a buoyant study by JPMorgan. For the American bank, geopolitical tensions will continue this year, and Western nations will be forced to increase their defense spending, in particular to support Ukraine and replenish their stocks. A boon for European contractors such as Rheinmetall, BAE Systems and Babcock. Moderna (+9%): The stock had a good session, with Oppenheimer upgrading its recommendation from market perform to outperform. The analyst in charge of the stock believes that the laboratory has multiple catalysts over the next two years. Moderna could have five products on the market by 2026.

(+9%): The stock had a good session, with Oppenheimer upgrading its recommendation from market perform to outperform. The analyst in charge of the stock believes that the laboratory has multiple catalysts over the next two years. Moderna could have five products on the market by 2026. Trip.com (+7%): The Chinese travel agency listed in New York jumped 7% after a reported fivefold surge in outbound bookings for the New Year's Day holiday in China, with domestic trip bookings nearly tripling. The uptick in travel activity follows the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and is a positive indicator for the travel industry. Down:

JD Sports Fashion (-28%): A nasty surprise under the Christmas tree for shareholders. The British retailer cut its forecasts following lower-than-expected pre-Christmas sales. The company attributed weak sales to unusual weather conditions and lower-than-usual consumer spending.

(-28%): A nasty surprise under the Christmas tree for shareholders. The British retailer cut its forecasts following lower-than-expected pre-Christmas sales. The company attributed weak sales to unusual weather conditions and lower-than-usual consumer spending. Mobileye (-29%): The group saw its shares plummet by 25% following a sales warning and a downgrade by Wolfe Research from 'Outperform' to 'Peer Perform'. The company, known for its autonomous driving technologies, issued a sales warning due to an accumulation of inventory at its major clients. Mobileye anticipates a 50% drop in first-quarter revenue compared to the previous year and has revised its fourth-quarter 2023 revenue forecast downwards.

(-29%): The group Flex (23%): The company announced the completion of the spinoff of its remaining stakes in Nextracker. It marks the end of Flex's ownership in the solar tracking solutions company. Nextracker shares dipped by 8% highlighting doubts in its standalone prospects.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (-8%): Shares fell after the group reported a 48% cut in its quarterly dividend and mixed fiscal first-quarter results. Despite a 10% increase in revenue, the company's adjusted net earnings saw a significant decrease. The dividend reduction is part of a strategy to invest in growth and pay down debt, but it has raised concerns among investors about the company's future profitability and cash flow.