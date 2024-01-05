After two months of strong gains and a year-end close to record highs, the atmosphere seems to have darkened somewhat since January 1st, with profit-taking on the main financial markets. Volatility has resurfaced against a backdrop of caution and uncertainty about the timing of rate cuts. The monthly US employment report, meanwhile, attests to the strength of the US labor market.
Weekly variations*
DOW JONES INDUST...
37466.11  -0.59%
Chart DOW JONES INDUST...
NASDAQ 100
16305.98  -3.09%
Chart NASDAQ 100
FTSE 100
7689.61  -0.56%
Chart FTSE 100
GOLD
2044.43$  -0.88%
Chart GOLD
WTI
73.88$  +3.63%
Chart WTI
EURO / US DOLLAR
1.09$  -0.87%
Chart EURO / US DOLLAR
This week's gainers and losers
Up:
  • First Quantum Minerals (+18%): The Canadian mining group was the subject of intense speculation following rumors of interest from Barrick Gold, reported by Bloomberg. FQM's share price had been hit hard in recent weeks by the closure of its main mine, imposed by Panama after major industrial action. Barrick Gold is said to have approached several of the Canadian's shareholders with a view to proposing an upward exit. 
  • Babcock (+12%): Defense stocks reacted positively this week to a buoyant study by JPMorgan. For the American bank, geopolitical tensions will continue this year, and Western nations will be forced to increase their defense spending, in particular to support Ukraine and replenish their stocks. A boon for European contractors such as Rheinmetall, BAE Systems and Babcock. 
  • Moderna (+9%): The stock had a good session, with Oppenheimer upgrading its recommendation from market perform to outperform. The analyst in charge of the stock believes that the laboratory has multiple catalysts over the next two years. Moderna could have five products on the market by 2026.
  • Trip.com (+7%): The Chinese travel agency listed in New York jumped 7% after a reported fivefold surge in outbound bookings for the New Year's Day holiday in China, with domestic trip bookings nearly tripling. The uptick in travel activity follows the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and is a positive indicator for the travel industry.
Down:
  • JD Sports Fashion (-28%): A nasty surprise under the Christmas tree for shareholders. The British retailer cut its forecasts following lower-than-expected pre-Christmas sales. The company attributed weak sales to unusual weather conditions and lower-than-usual consumer spending.
  • Mobileye (-29%): The group saw its shares plummet by 25% following a sales warning and a downgrade by Wolfe Research from 'Outperform' to 'Peer Perform'. The company, known for its autonomous driving technologies, issued a sales warning due to an accumulation of inventory at its major clients. Mobileye anticipates a 50% drop in first-quarter revenue compared to the previous year and has revised its fourth-quarter 2023 revenue forecast downwards.
  • Flex (23%): The company announced the completion of the spinoff of its remaining stakes in Nextracker. It marks the end of Flex's ownership in the solar tracking solutions company. Nextracker shares dipped by 8% highlighting doubts in its standalone prospects.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (-8%): Shares fell after the group reported a 48% cut in its quarterly dividend and mixed fiscal first-quarter results. Despite a 10% increase in revenue, the company's adjusted net earnings saw a significant decrease. The dividend reduction is part of a strategy to invest in growth and pay down debt, but it has raised concerns among investors about the company's future profitability and cash flow.
Chart Commodities
Commodities
  • Energy: In its first week of the year, oil gained a small 1%, supported by rising tensions in the Middle East. Despite this, oil prices remain under pressure after a complicated 2023, in which crude prices lost around 10%. Indeed, the latest monthly report from the US Energy Agency came out rather mixed. While crude oil inventories fell by 5.5 million barrels, inventories of refined products rose sharply, particularly gasoline, reflecting fragile US consumption. In terms of prices, Brent is trading at around USD 78.60, while WTI is trading at around USD 73.50.
  • Metals: Copper and industrial metals in general are starting 2024 on a downtrend. A stronger dollar weighed on the compartment, pushing the price of copper below USD 8,400 per metric ton in London. Nickel also lost ground, weighed down by increased production in Indonesia. In precious metals, gold fell back, penalized by rising bond yields and the rather robust US employment report. Nevertheless, the barbarian relic is holding its own at USD 2040.
  • Agricultural products: In Chicago, corn prices remain on a downward trend, with a bushel of corn trading at around 465 cents. This is a far, far cry from the levels seen in April 2022, at almost 700 cents. Wheat prices are fairly neutral, as they continue to tread water at around 615 cents per bushel.
Chart Commodities
Macroeconomics
  • Atmosphere: The United States managed to create 216,000 jobs in December, against an estimate of 175,000. Worse still, the unemployment rate was expected to rise slightly to 3.8%, whereas it actually stood at 3.7%. As for wages, they rose by 4.1% year-on-year against an estimated 3.9%. In other words, the battle against inflation is not yet won. All in all, expectations of a Fed rate cut in March have fallen from 90% to 60% in the space of a few days, pushing indices further into the red and bond yields higher. In this respect, a breach of 4.07% for the US 10-year, if confirmed, would be a negative signal for the main stock markets, as it would mark the end of the easing initiated in October and open the door to a rebound towards 4.40% or even 4.55/60%. The first week of the year also saw the publication of slightly weaker-than-expected inflation figures in Europe for December, even if seasonality and the basis of comparison mean a slight annual recovery. In the United States, it is clear that the unfailing resilience of the labor market is leading forecasters to temper their enthusiasm for the path of rate cuts. A final word on China, where the first 2024 indicators are in tune with those of last year: (slightly) encouraging statistics are interspersed with persistently mediocre data.
  • Crypto. Since the start of the year, bitcoin has enjoyed a spectacular rise, reaching $46,000, fueled by rumors of SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, this ascent was quickly curbed by contrary rumors indicating that no validation has yet been made, bringing bitcoin back to its current level of $43,500. The market remains on hold, awaiting further information. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy, the company holding the largest number of bitcoins in the world, strengthened its position by acquiring over 14,000 additional bitcoins.
Historical Chart
New year, new focus
The 2023 stock market vintage was marked by a rebound, after a difficult 2022. Tech stocks bounced back spectacularly, while most Western and Asian financial markets enjoyed a substantial rebound. China was the only market to lag. The Hong Kong stock market even recorded a fourth year of decline, to the point of being overtaken by the Indian stock market in terms of capitalization. Nevertheless, the hypothetical Chinese awakening will remain one of the major themes of 2024, along with the start of the central banks' monetary easing cycle and the countdown to the US presidential election in November.
In the shorter term, two major events are on the agenda next week. The December inflation figures for the USA, on Thursday, will give investors more clues on the date of the Fed's first rate cut. in addition, the first series of corporate earnings will be released in the USA on Friday, including UnitedHealth, JPMorgan, Bank of America, BlackRock and Citigroup.
Things to read this week
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.