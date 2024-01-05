- Atmosphere: The United States managed to create 216,000 jobs in December, against an estimate of 175,000. Worse still, the unemployment rate was expected to rise slightly to 3.8%, whereas it actually stood at 3.7%. As for wages, they rose by 4.1% year-on-year against an estimated 3.9%. In other words, the battle against inflation is not yet won. All in all, expectations of a Fed rate cut in March have fallen from 90% to 60% in the space of a few days, pushing indices further into the red and bond yields higher. In this respect, a breach of 4.07% for the US 10-year, if confirmed, would be a negative signal for the main stock markets, as it would mark the end of the easing initiated in October and open the door to a rebound towards 4.40% or even 4.55/60%. The first week of the year also saw the publication of slightly weaker-than-expected inflation figures in Europe for December, even if seasonality and the basis of comparison mean a slight annual recovery. In the United States, it is clear that the unfailing resilience of the labor market is leading forecasters to temper their enthusiasm for the path of rate cuts. A final word on China, where the first 2024 indicators are in tune with those of last year: (slightly) encouraging statistics are interspersed with persistently mediocre data.
- Crypto. Since the start of the year, bitcoin has enjoyed a spectacular rise, reaching $46,000, fueled by rumors of SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, this ascent was quickly curbed by contrary rumors indicating that no validation has yet been made, bringing bitcoin back to its current level of $43,500. The market remains on hold, awaiting further information. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy, the company holding the largest number of bitcoins in the world, strengthened its position by acquiring over 14,000 additional bitcoins.