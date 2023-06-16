Environment: The stock markets continue to look away when the Fed waves its arms to announce that the inflationary threat has not disappeared. Nevertheless, the U.S. central bank chose to hold off on a rate hike in June while threatening to resume the tightening cycle as early as July, possibly for a second time this year. The bond market is more cautious (see below). The ECB, on the other hand, was less mysterious, making a quarter-turn in its rates to bring them to 4% and proclaiming that austerity is not over. Macroeconomic statistics remain weak on both sides of the Atlantic, but there is no visible rupture, so... Currencies: Central banks are still a topic here. The timing disparity between the Fed and the ECB is clearly evident in the trajectory of the dollar, which has fallen to 0.9140 EUR. The strength of the single currency is even more pronounced against the yen, which has fallen to its lowest level in 15 years. The Bank of Japan's consistently accommodative stance easily explains this. On Friday, the USD was trading at 141.8170 JPY. Rates: At the end of a week that could have been risky, central banks nevertheless played the expected tune, namely a status quo for the U.S. Federal Reserve and a quarter-point increase for the European Central Bank. Investors focused on the glass being half full, propelling the indexes, with Nasdaq leading the way, to new annual highs. However, the underlying message is more nuanced. The Fed and the ECB did not fail to alert the financial community to the persistence of "core" inflation, which could result in 1) a higher terminal rate than anticipated by the institutions themselves, and 2) an extended period of high rates. Similarly, some members of the Fed committee are beginning to believe that real rates (Fed Funds - CPI) should be close to 100 basis points to exert a lasting impact on inflation. While the stock indexes don't seem to care, the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury has indeed taken this information into account and continues to move towards its March highs at 5.08, while the U.S. cash 2/10 spread continues to sink into negative territory. Translation: rates continue to worry about a possible upcoming recession while the indexes act like the grasshopper. Crypto: For the third consecutive week, Bitcoin is declining and settling around $25,500, down 1.5% since Monday. Ether is suffering even more, falling nearly 5% over the same period and now hovering around $1,650. As long as the crypto asset industry remains entangled in regulatory issues on the other side of the Atlantic, with the SEC showing no signs of progress on this matter, Bitcoin and its counterparts will struggle to regain a short-term bullish momentum. Agenda: After a rather quiet start to the week, the macroeconomic calendar will intensify starting Wednesday with the release of the UK's annual inflation and speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Thursday will be a key day as the Swiss National Bank will conduct its monetary policy assessment and announce its interest rate decision. Following that, the Bank of England will follow suit by unveiling the results of the Monetary Policy Committee vote, the summary of monetary policy, and the official benchmark rate. In the U.S., a few statistics will also be released, including those related to jobless claims. Finally, on Friday, flash manufacturing PMI and flash services PMI data will be published in Europe, France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S.