Weekly market update : Not scared anymore!

Equity markets



Pfizer announced very positive first results of its anti-Covid pill against severe forms of the disease. It is the second treatment of this type to demonstrate high efficacy after Merck's. In adults at high risk of developing a severe form of the disease, Pfizer's pill was 89% effective in preventing the risk of hospitalization or death, according to interim results of clinical trials. Antivirals work by decreasing a virus' ability to replicate itself, thereby slowing the disease. Easy to administer because they can be taken at home, these treatments are a complement to vaccines to protect against Covid-19.



Uber Technologies signed its first profitable quarter and revealed a 72% year-on-year increase in revenues, driven in particular by the food delivery service. The adjusted Ebitda is indeed at 8 million dollars. However, the carrier's stake in its competitor Didi Global weighed on its performance.



Peloton Interactive is taking a hit as people return to fitness centers. The stock of the home bike and treadmill specialist fell by more than 30% in Friday's trading. While its sales and subscriber growth are losing momentum, the fitness equipment maker is lowering its annual revenue and new customer targets. Several analysts have lowered their recommendations.



Airbnb: a record year. The platform for renting accommodation between individuals has signed the best quarter in its history by generating a net profit of 834 million dollars, a jump of 280% over one year and 213% in two years. The turnover jumped to 2.23 billion dollars, an increase of 67% in one year and 36% in two years. A sign that tourism is picking up strongly, the platform now has a higher activity than before the coronavirus pandemic. For the end of the year, the giant on the other side of the Atlantic is aiming for a turnover of between 1.39 and 1.48 billion dollars, which would represent the largest increase compared to either 2020 or 2019.



Is KKR the savior of Telecom Italia? The private equity group is considering investing more in Italy's largest telecom group as it comes under pressure from its largest shareholder Vivendi, among others. After a reduction in free cash flow forecasts and with a net debt of 22 billion euros, shareholders' concerns are being pushed to the limit. The CEO of the Italian group is reportedly in discussion with potential investors, including KKR, already present in the capital since 2020, to find solutions to improve the situation of the Italian company.



Goodyear on the move. The tire manufacturer presented stronger-than-expected accounts. Net income rose to $132 million (46 cents per share) in the third quarter from a net loss of $2 million (1 cent per share) last year, and revenue jumped 42% to $4.9 billion in the same period, thanks in part to the merger with Cooper Tire. Year-to-date net income is up to $211 million, giving the company a boost.









