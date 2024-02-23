Gainers:

(+21%) & (+8%): The two artificial intelligence locomotives continue to rack up gains thanks to their outsized growth. In detail, Nvidia once again surprised the market by announcing record Q4 results, including a 265% increase in revenues. Meanwhile, Super Micro announced a $1.5 billion convertible bond issue to finance its expansion. Market enthusiasm continues unabated. Moderna (+13%): The biotech surprised the market by reporting an unexpected Q4 profit, albeit down, thanks to its cost-cutting efforts and deferred payments. Ditto for quarterly sales, down due to a 43% drop in Covid vaccine sales, but ahead of expectations. The manufacturer also confirmed its sales outlook for the full year.

(+13%): The biotech surprised the market by reporting an unexpected Q4 profit, albeit down, thanks to its cost-cutting efforts and deferred payments. Ditto for quarterly sales, down due to a 43% drop in Covid vaccine sales, but ahead of expectations. The manufacturer also confirmed its sales outlook for the full year. Barclays (+12%): Big changes at Barclays. The British bank delighted its shareholders by unveiling a new strategy, a reshuffle of its management and divisions, £2 billion in cost reductions, a focus on its successful retail bank, and above all, by announcing at least £10 billion in returns to share holders by 2026, in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The lender, which also reported rising annual revenues and a pleasing outlook, will immediately proceed with a £1 billion share buyback by November.

(+12%): Big changes at Barclays. The British bank delighted its shareholders by unveiling a new strategy, a reshuffle of its management and divisions, £2 billion in cost reductions, a focus on its successful retail bank, and above all, by announcing at least £10 billion in returns to share holders by 2026, in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The lender, which also reported rising annual revenues and a pleasing outlook, will immediately proceed with a £1 billion share buyback by November. Intercontinental Hotels (+12%), Melia Hotels (+11%) & Accor (+11%): The global hotel sector is doing well. Intercontinental reported a 19% increase in sales and doubled its net profit. Spanish operator Melia confirmed the industry's positive trend, anticipating occupancy rates equal to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. Meanwhile, France's Accor reported record annual results, ahead of forecasts, and confirmed its confidence for the year ahead. Losers:

(-30%) & (-17%): Electric car start-ups disappoint. Chilled by a slowdown in demand for EVs, the two US automakers have announced production volumes for 2024 well below estimates. Rivian plans to produce 57,000 cars, less than last year, and Lucid 9,000, barely more than in 2023. However, Rivian did not fall short in 2023, reporting a 300% increase in annual revenues. Palo Alto Networks (-27%): Palo Alto Networks posted a second quarter better than expected by the markets. However, the US cybersecurity specialist published cautious, lower-than-expected earnings estimates for Q3 and drastically cut its annual forecasts, leading to a sharp fall in its share price and that of its sector peers, Zscaler and Crowdstrike.

(-27%): Palo Alto Networks posted a second quarter better than expected by the markets. However, the US cybersecurity specialist published cautious, lower-than-expected earnings estimates for Q3 and drastically cut its annual forecasts, leading to a sharp fall in its share price and that of its sector peers, Zscaler and Crowdstrike. WPP (-7%): The British advertising and communications group reported a very mediocre quarterly performance for the second consecutive quarter, with full-year profits down. It is suffering from a slowdown in business in the US, UK and India, particularly in the technology, healthcare and retail sectors. Forecasts for 2024 did not help to boost the share price.