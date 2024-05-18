TOPS:



Novavax (+46.5%): Good news for the American biotech. Sanofi announced it is withdrawing its Covid vaccine from the market and will commercialize its competitor's vaccine, which it will also attempt to combine with its own flu vaccine. As part of the licensing agreement, the French group will pay Novavax between $500 million and $1.2 billion. A few days earlier, British company AstraZeneca also announced it would stop its vaccine due to falling demand. GameStop (+16.7%) and AMC Entertainment (+56.7%): The meme stocks are back! With the reappearance on social network X (formerly Twitter) of Keith Gill, the influencer who started the phenomenal buying wave of these stocks, shares of the struggling video game retailer and cinema chain soared, driven by followers of the WallStreetBets guru. Nothing to see here. Tencent Music Entertainment (+16.6%): The Chinese music giant, listed in the United States, performed better than expected. Despite slightly lower quarterly revenues, it recorded an increase in paid subscriptions of more than 20%, a nearly 40% rise in associated revenues, and a 24% increase in profits. Siemens Energy (+3.5%): The German electricity producer reported solid quarterly results and raised its annual forecasts. It also implemented an ambitious restructuring plan for Siemens Gamesa, its struggling subsidiary, aiming for breakeven in its wind activities by 2026. The market applauds. Several analysts, who consider the stock undervalued, have raised their recommendations or price targets after the announcements.



FLOPS:



Getinge (-12.9%): A tough blow for the Swedish medical equipment specialist. Due to quality issues with its heart pumps and respiratory support products, the FDA has gently urged the group to stop marketing these devices in the United States. Getinge announces it will limit sales to patients with no other options available until the problems are resolved. Financial impact to come. Instacart (-2%): Last week, the American grocery delivery company announced with great fanfare a partnership with Uber Eats: Instacart customers will now be able to use its app to order from restaurants associated with the ride-sharing giant. However, a few days later, Uber announced it was expanding its collaboration with retailer Costco, dampening the new prospects for Instacart. Epam Systems: The American IT consulting company disappoints. The group reported quarterly results down but slightly above consensus, then, anticipating weak demand for its services, unveiled timid annual forecasts below expectations. The group blames inflation, high interest rates, and economic uncertainties for affecting corporate digitization spending. The stock is down more than 35% since the beginning of the year. Roblox: Hurt by a decline in player spending, the American video game platform revised down its booking forecasts for the current quarter and the year, now below expectations. Morgan Stanley adds that content and performance issues with the app are also to blame. The stock is down 28% since the beginning of the year. For more on Roblox, read our team's latest analysis.