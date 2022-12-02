Weekly market update : One step forward, one step back

Atmosphere: Lost in Statistics. Markets continue to overreact to news that could tip U.S. monetary policy one way or the other. Mid-week, Jerome Powell delivered a speech that pleased those who believe rates will peak by the middle of next year, thanks to a moderation in inflation and a soft landing for the economy. Bond yields fell, risk assets rebounded and the dollar took a slap in the face. But Friday was a cold shower, with the release of the US employment figures for November: the labor market is still overheating and wages are still rising. As a result, investors are worried that the Fed will have to stay hawkish for longer than expected. We're going around in circles a bit from week to week. On the other side of the world, Chinese officials look like they are going to abandon a zero-covid policy that is weighing on household sentiment and economic activity. This is a significant lever for the global economy, but one that remains to be confirmed.



Currencies: The dollar has suffered a few blows in recent days, culminating in the aforementioned speech by Jerome Powell. The Dollar Index, which compares the greenback to six currencies (euro, pound sterling, yen, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona), came down from its pedestal in the middle of the week, around 105 points. This is a return to its June 2022 levels, after a peak above 114 at the end of September. The euro took advantage of this to climb back to 1.05 USD. The greenback, however, quite logically rebounded on Friday after the announcement of employment data, which broke the circle of statistics favorable to a moderation of monetary tightening. Over the week, the euro also gained ground against the franc, at CHF 0.9849 per EUR 1.



Rates: Here too, there was a before and after to Friday's employment statistics. Powell's speech on Wednesday pushed the U.S. 10-year yield down to 3.50%, from 4.20% a month earlier. It rebounded on Friday to 3.57%. The slope of rates is still inverted, a sign that the recession is still on investors' radar. CME's FedWatch tool gives a 75% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike on Dec. 14, compared with a 25% chance in favor of a 75 basis point turn. Elsewhere, the Bund and OAT, at 1.82% and 2.28% 10-year respectively, are little changed from last week.



Crypto-currencies: Bitcoin is up 3.15% on the week and is back flirting with $17,000 as of this writing. A timid and soft rebound that is still far from erasing the terrible week of early November that saw bitcoin sink 22% in the wake of the FTX collapse. Ether, on the other hand, is clearly outperforming the leader by registering +7% on the week and is back to hovering around $1300. Despite all this, confidence in the crypto ecosystem is still very fragile and it will probably be a long way to win back the hearts of the crypto-skeptics.



Schedule: Christine Lagarde will be out next week, with speeches scheduled for Monday and Thursday. Investors will be able to speculate around the ISM services index in the United States (Monday) and the University of Michigan's producer price/confidence index duo (Friday).