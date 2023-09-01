Gainers:

: Shares in the sector soared over the weekend. The U.S. Department of Health has recommended a reclassification of cannabis as a low-risk substance following an 11-month review. Marijuana remains illegal at federal level, although nearly 40 US states have legalized its use in some form, and the reclassification is seen as the first step towards wider legalization. , , and consorts, which have been rather sluggish in recent quarters, are taking advantage of this to recover. Shopify (+20%): The stock got a big boost on Thursday, after the company announced that Amazon would be launching a solution within the Shopify application ecosystem, enabling US-based merchants to access the e-commerce giant's "Buy with Prime" option. Canacord Genuity raised its recommendation from hold to buy, targeting USD 60.

(+20%): After causing some concern this year, the American group took its revenge on Thursday by announcing quarterly results that were much more robust than expected. The outlook is in line with expectations. Management was very confident about the future. At the presentation conference, the CEO said he was "still comfortable" with the three-year targets and with fiscal 2024, which will enable faster-than-market growth, synonymous with market share gains. Johnson Matthey (+19%): The British chemical company's shares surged after the investment arm of New York-based industrial company Standard Industries almost doubled its stake. Standard Latitude Master Fund had taken a 5.2% stake in April 2022, prompting speculation of a takeover. The American company revealed this week that it held 10% of the capital, making it the company's largest shareholder. Losers:

Vinfast (-50%): The Vietnamese manufacturer of electric vehicles, whose valuation soared to absurd heights after its IPO in New York at the beginning of August, has fallen back. Vinfast is a symbol that unbridled, mindless speculation has not disappeared from the American market.

(-14%): The specialist in ell after lowering its annual sales and earnings forecasts, due to lower store traffic and the decision to sell more low-margin staples rather than discretionary products. Orsted (-21%): The Danish company is the world's leading developer of offshore wind farms. It announced that it could suffer write-downs of up to $2.3 billion in the US due to supply chain problems, soaring interest rates and the absence of new tax credits. Very bad news, which precipitated the share's fall.

(-21%): The Danish company is the world's leading developer of offshore wind farms. It announced that it could suffer write-downs of up to $2.3 billion in the US due to supply chain problems, soaring interest rates and the absence of new tax credits. Very bad news, which precipitated the share's fall. World Wrestling Entertainment (-15%): The company that reigns over North American wrestling took a few hits this week, after the Saudi sovereign wealth fund invested over $100 million for a minority stake in a rival league, the Professional Fighters League. The aim is to launch new fights and promote events in the Middle East.