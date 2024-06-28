Alnylam Pharmaceuticals +46.65%: The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company announced positive preliminary results from a phase 3 study on Vutrisiran, a therapy for treating ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, a rare heart disease.

Rivian +30.04%: On Wednesday, the electric vehicle manufacturer soared after Volkswagen announced a $5 billion investment. This fresh capital will greatly benefit the unprofitable startup, enabling it to increase production in a slowing market dominated by Tesla. Rivian will also be able to bolster its cash reserves and reduce the cost per vehicle to become more competitive against Chinese manufacturers. Bank of America praised this investment.

Fedex +18.21%: The delivery giant surprised the market with annual results exceeding expectations and positive outlooks for the new fiscal year. Sales did fall to $87.7 billion from $90.1 billion last year, but profitability improved. Profits rose to $4.3 billion. The company now expects single-digit revenue growth. Additionally, adjusted earnings excluding costs related to business optimization initiatives are projected to be between $20 and $22 per share.

DS Smith +16.49%: The British packaging specialist was in a bidding war with Brazilian company Suzano to acquire International Paper. Suzano has withdrawn from the race as it could not find common ground under private, confidential, and friendly terms. Consequently, the initially planned merger between DS Smith and International Paper is expected to proceed under favorable conditions.

Carnival +16.49%: The world's largest cruise operator has raised its full-year expectations after posting an unexpected profit in the second quarter. For the full fiscal year, adjusted earnings are now expected to be $1.18 per share, up from the previous estimate of $0.98. The company notes strong demand—with an occupancy rate of 104%—and a market environment that should allow it to achieve double-digit returns on invested capital.







Walgreens Boots Alliance -24.26%: The American pharmacy chain posted the largest drop in the S&P 500 following the release of its third-quarter results. Despite a 2.6% increase in revenue, earnings per share came in at $0.63, down 36% year-on-year, versus a consensus of $0.71. Additionally, the company announced the closure of a quarter of its stores and lowered its 2024 earnings per share target to a range of $2.80 to $2.95, from a previous $3.20 to $3.35. The company cited headwinds from a decrease in American consumer spending, which is weakening the entire pharmaceutical sector.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -20.06%: Shares of the American pharmaceutical company specializing in animal health plummeted. The company reported that Zenrelia, its treatment for canine dermatitis, would launch with a warning label. Elanco expects a completion letter in July, followed by a final administrative review of 60 days, pushing the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the third quarter. The warning label will limit the dosage for unvaccinated dogs, potentially slowing its initial adoption and reducing the number of treatments by about 25%.

Levi Strauss & Co -16.21%: The American jeans and casual wear manufacturer reported quarterly results below expectations on Wednesday. Revenue, up 8% to $1.40 billion, missed the market consensus of $1.45 billion. Additionally, the company is forecasting a modest 1% to 3% increase in net revenue for the current fiscal year, a cautious outlook that has dampened market enthusiasm.

TD Synnex -11.21%: Shares of the American IT solutions aggregator and distributor dropped this week. The company reported second-quarter results below expectations, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82.

Moderna -10.98%: Shares of the American biotechnology company declined sharply. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated a lack of efficacy for its "mRESVIA" respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, compared to those of its rivals.

JD.com -8.04%: The Chinese online retail giant experienced mixed sales during the major Chinese e-commerce festival, compared to the previous year. The economic slowdown in China has instilled a sense of caution among consumers. JD.com, along with all its Chinese e-commerce peers listed on Wall Street, tumbled.

Micron -5.74%: The American semiconductor giant plummeted after announcing disappointing revenue forecasts, dragging down the entire chip sector. Investor sentiment was also affected by uncertainties surrounding upcoming economic data and the presidential debate.