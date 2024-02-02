Although hopes of a Fed rate cut in March are fading, following Jerome Powell's speech and the monthly US employment report, it was a positive week for Wall Street overall. Earnings reports from big tech were mostly reassuring, propelling US indices to new highs. Europe fared less well, weighed down by the disappointing results of a number of large caps, and ended the week slightly down.
Weekly variations*
DOW JONES INDUST...
38654.42  +1.43%
NASDAQ 100
17642.73  +1.27%
FTSE 100
7615.54  -0.26%
GOLD
2037.75$  +0.79%
WTI
72.31$  -8.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR
1.08$  -0.50%
This week's gainers and losers
Up:
  • ITM Power (+30%): With gains of 24% on Wednesday alone, the British electrolyser manufacturer was one of the week's biggest risers. It raised its forecasts and won over the market by declaring that its strategy to refocus on its most promising products is bearing fruit.
  • Super Micro Computer (+20%): The provider of computing solutions for AI, cloud, storage and 5G/Edge, unveiled its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. It reported record growth and revised its outlook upwards (again). Management now expects sales for 2024 to a range of $14.3 to $14.7 billion, against analysts' initial forecast of around $11.5 billion. The company continues to strengthen its market leadership with AI-optimized computing platforms.
  • Ferrari (+9%): Italian racing cars are very popular. The group topped the billion euro mark in profits in 2023 for the first time in its history. It delivered 13,663 vehicles last year, up 3.3% year-on-year. At the same time, sales rose by 17% and net income by 34%, reflecting Ferrari's pricing power.
  • Corteva (+18%): The agrochemist exceeded Wall Street earnings expectations in Q4, thanks to considerable price increases. "Despite destocking in the crop protection sector and the drought in Brazil affecting seeds, Corteva's strategy to grow earnings through the development of new premium products is still intact," summarized Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein.
  • Meta (+19%): The group struck back with better-than-expected results, a massive share buyback and its first dividend. The market, which doubted Meta's 2022 development model, has since largely reversed its position. Meta's share price has almost tripled in the last year, and 2024 is looking bright.
Down:
  • Gen Digital (-17%): The cybersecurity software provider saw its shares fall after it posted lower-than-expected earnings. Third quarter EPS reached $0.49, which is $0.01 below the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $951M versus $955.96M expected.
  • Rockwell Automation (-14%): The  provider of industrial automation and digital technologies is having a hard time due to supply chain issues and weak demand. It just released disappointing results and lowered its guidance. However, CEO Blake Moret said in a statement that "underlying conditions remain positive."
  • UPS (-10%): The announcement of a vast restructuring plan involving 12,000 jobs to save $1 billion a year did not prevent the stock from sinking this week. The group is losing market share and its results are suffering as a result.
Commodities
  • Energy: One step forward, one step back. Oil prices retreated this week despite intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the Middle East in general. Brent crude failed to stay above the USD 80 mark. This price weakness is partly due to concerns about the robustness of the Chinese economy, which accounts for so much of global demand. Finally, the Fed's comments wiped out investors' bets on an imminent rate cut in March. In other news, OPEC+ decided to maintain its production strategy for the first quarter, while in the United States, oil inventories rose while economists were expecting a fall. Brent, as we have seen, is trading down at USD 78.30, while WTI is trading around USD 73.30.
  • Metals: The second reading of China's January manufacturing PMI came out slightly below market expectations, at 49.20 points, thus still in contraction territory. Nevertheless, metal prices are holding up well, with a tonne of copper still trading slightly down at USD 8,400 in London. Aluminum (USD 2,200) and lead (USD 2,160) are also holding up well. Gold had resisted the Fed's announcements, but the US employment report had the better of its bullish momentum. After reaching USD 2065, the gold metal also reversed course and is now trading at around USD 2030. In its latest report, the World Gold Council reports that demand for gold reached a record high in 2023. One of the driving forces behind this attraction is the appetite of central banks for the barbaric relic.
  • Agricultural products: No change in Chicago, where the mood remains gloomy for grain prices. Corn is struggling to bounce back, holding steady at 447 cents a bushel, while wheat is slowly sliding towards the 600-cent mark.
Macroeconomics
  • Atmosphere: March is not happening. The week that has just ended has enabled us to fine-tune bets on rate cuts by the main central banks, all without doing much damage to the equity markets. However, the Fed Chairman almost explicitly ruled out a rate cut in March, which remained the market's dominant assumption. The impressive US employment figures for January, published on Friday, only reinforced this sentiment. The US economy is so strong that the Federal Reserve has little interest in cutting rates, at the risk of seeing activity surge again, which would probably lead to a resurgence in inflation. The probability of monetary easing as early as the March meeting has fallen to 17%, compared with 70% a month ago. This situation put an abrupt end to the bond rally, driving yields on two-year, five-year and ten-year debt up by 10 to 20 basis points. Faced with this situation, US equity markets remained stoic, as if investors believed that the US economy was in no danger, even if the start of the rate-cutting cycle was delayed. In Europe, inflation moderated in France, but rose slightly more than expected in Germany and Spain, which did little to alter expectations regarding the ECB, even though growth figures for the main European economies came out rather weak. In China, Beijing's initiatives to revive the financial machine were not crowned with success, owing to the ongoing real estate debacle. 
  • Crypto: The price of bitcoin rose slightly this week, back above the $42,600 mark, up +1.60% since Monday. Ether followed the same trend, up +1.25% and closing in on $2,300. After peaking at $49,000 on January 11, the date of the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the US, bitcoin has run out of steam and is now struggling to reach new heights. On the other hand, bitcoin did record five consecutive months of gains, between September 2023 and January 2024, taking its price from $25,930 to over $42,500. This is only the fourth time that BTC has achieved such a performance in its short existence.
Rate cuts seem to be a long way off
The market preferred to focus on the solid earnings of Amazon and Meta, rather than on the disappointing performances of Apple and Alphabet. Next week, it's time for earnings reports from more traditional companies. McDonald's, Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, Linde, Costco, Walt Disney, Philip Morris or ConocoPhillips for example in the USA. In Europe, BP Plc, UBS, TotalEnergies, Vinci, L'Oréal, Adyen, Kering and Hermès are on the horizon. On the macroeconomic agenda, several US central bankers are due to deliver speeches next week, starting with Jerome Powell on Sunday. Statistics will be a little more discreet, although we should keep an eye on Chinese producer and consumer prices (Thursday). Until then, have a nice weekend!
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.