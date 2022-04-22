Weekly market update : Rate hike fears take hold of markets

The week was not particularly prolific in terms of macroeconomic indicators, or rather, they did not provide much information. Fed officials continued to prepare investors for a higher rate environment. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself blew away the last hopes of a slow-motion monetary tightening on Thursday: his statements raised the probability of a half-point rate hike on May 4 to 100% or close to it.



The Fed's determination to raise rates quickly led the yield on US debt to rise, with a 10-year maturity at 3.95% at the end of the week, accompanied by a new inversion of the yield curve, while the 5-year yielded just above 3% at the same time. In Europe, the German Bund reached 0.94% and the French OAT 1.39%. Swiss debt closed at 0.84%.



In the foreign exchange market, the dollar continued its rise against Asian currencies, against the yen at JPY 128.398 and against the yuan at CNY 6.4927. The euro/dollar pair has seen some jolts, but the greenback is holding its own at USD 1.0820.



Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin is still unable to break out of the $40,000 zone in which it has been gravitating for more than 10 days now. A lateralization of the price of the digital currency that has enough to put the nerves of crypto-investors to the test. The cryptosphere players are letting themselves be carried along by the gloomy macroeconomic situation, which has little or no inherently bullish catalysts to revive the crypto-asset market.



Next week, three big dates are in store in the US: the March durable goods orders (Tuesday), the first estimate of Q1 GDP (Thursday) and the March PCE inflation (Friday). Also on tap are Germany's Ifo business index for April (Monday) and the euro zone's April inflation estimate (Friday).