Wall Street once again set a series of record highs. The latest data confirm that US inflation is easing, which should lead to a first rate cut in September. The markets will now move in step with corporate earnings, and volatility could remain high in this summer period, as evidenced by the profit-taking on US technology stocks seen at the end of the week.
This week's gainers and losers

Gainers:

  • Lucid Group +45.05%: The electric vehicle manufacturer beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter deliveries. The company's strategy of cutting prices in response to slowing demand has paid off. Lucid delivered 2,394 vehicles between April and June. The sector as a whole is recovering after Tesla's good figures published last week.
  • Enphase Energy +22.84%: The group specializing in technologies for energy management has announced the first deliveries of its new microinverters and specific solar racking equipment produced in the USA. These products can help solar projects qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit, a tax credit designed to encourage clean energy manufacturing and deployments in America.
  • Homebuilders: Lower-than-expected inflation points to a looser monetary policy from the Fed. Lower rates would boost the construction market, with demand on the rise. Major builders include NVR +8.63%, DR Horton +13.41%, Topbuild +14.61% and Meritage Homes Corporation +16.89%.
  • Illumina +6.98%: The company specializing in DNA sequencing and genomic technologies has acquired Fluent BioSciences, a company developing highly differentiated single-cell analysis technology. The deal adds significant new capabilities for customers and advances the growth strategy according to the group's CTO, Steven Barnard.
  • Corning +18.68%: The world's leading producer of specialty glass and ceramic substrates raised its second-quarter guidance on the back of strong adoption of its new optical connectivity products for generative AI. As a result, sales are now expected to be in the region of $3.6 bn, compared with a previous estimate of $3.4 bn.
  • Advanced Micro Devices +5.61%: The semiconductor and microprocessor specialist completes the acquisition of Silo AI for $665 million. Silo AI is a private artificial intelligence laboratory in Europe.
  • Ocado +15.78% : The British online retail specialist strengthens its partnership with Aeon, with the construction of a third robotized warehouse in Japan. This development is part of their collaboration initiated in 2019.
  • Hiscox +13.07%: According to reports in the trade press, the British non-life insurer is in the process of being acquired. Sompo Holdings Inc and Assicurazioni Generali Spa are the potential buyers.

Losers:

  • HubSpot -18.92%: The all-in-one platform for businesses registers the sharpest decline in America. This is due to Alphabet's withdrawal from acquiring the company, after expressing interest in a deal earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, the parties have not reached an advanced stage of negotiations.
  • DiDi Global Inc -6.25% The Wall Street-listed Chinese ride-sharing company reported disappointing Q1 results on Wednesday, after two consecutive quarters of profits. Although sales rose by 15%, the company suffered an equivalent percentage loss. According to the group, this loss is attributable to the fall in value of its stake in XPeng.
  • Confluent -10.85%: The data flow management platform recorded a fall following the departure of its head of international sales, a position considered strategic. The departure comes at a time when the company is transitioning its business model due to sluggish profitability.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill -8.10%: The fast-food company posted a sharp decline this week. This follows the retirement of Jack Hartung, the company's CFO for the past 15 years.
Commodities

Energy: Oil prices are catching their breath despite positive global data, notably the slowdown in US inflation, and very optimistic forecasts issued by OPEC. The cartel is forecasting demand growth of 2.25 million barrels per day (mbpd) this year, and 1.85 mbpd in 2025. These figures are far more optimistic than those of the International Energy Agency, which is predicting growth of 960,000 barrels per day in 2024 and 1 mbpd in 2025. This divergence of views underlines the prevailing uncertainty and, above all, the difficulty of predicting energy market movements with any precision. China has nonetheless thrown a spanner in the works, rekindling concerns about the dynamics of its domestic demand. The latest trade data are mixed, with Chinese oil imports contracting by around 10% year-on-year. On the price front, Brent is trading at around USD 86, while WTI is trading at around USD 82.40.

Metals: It's a tale of two rooms between industrial metals, down this week, and precious metals, driven higher by gold's form. In base metals, copper retreated in London to USD 9780 (cash price), weighed down by rising inventories in LME warehouses. Gold, on the other hand, celebrated the fall in US inflation, which reinforces the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in the near future. The barbarian relic is thus trading above USD 2400 an ounce.

Agricultural products: Despite a rebound at the end of the week, grain prices are still trending downwards in Chicago. A bushel of wheat is trading at 569 cents (due September 2024), while corn is holding steady at 400 cents (also due September 2024).

Macroeconomics

Atmosphere. The time seems ripe for portfolio rebalancing. Indeed, the latest US inflation figures, which came in below expectations in June, came as no surprise. The most natural reaction was a fall in bond yields. The US 10-year hit 4.16% during the session, and should continue its slide towards 4.06/00% over the coming weeks. The surprise came from the equity indices: technology stocks, especially those linked to AI and semiconductors, suffered sharp declines, while small and mid-caps soared. Investors now estimate the probability of a first rate cut in September at over 90%. Two more could follow by the end of the year, which should bring some relief to US SMEs. Of course, it will take more than one session to confirm the renewed interest in this segment of the stock market, but an informed investor is worth two.

Crypto. Bitcoin (BTC) ends four consecutive weeks of decline. The crypto-asset has rebounded by 3.16% since Monday, and is now hovering around the $57,500 mark. This rise can be explained, in part, by new funds entering Bitcoin Spot ETFs this week. These exchange-traded products recorded no less than $737 million in positive net inflows in the United States. This is a sign that professional and institutional investors were keen to accumulate BTC after its price plummeted by $13,000 (-18%) in the space of a month. As usual, the rest of the market rebounded in the wake of the leader. Ether (ETH) is up 5.44% to $3,102, Binance Coin (BNB) is up 7.8% to $529, and Solana (SOL) is up 4.7% to $137.

Results season officially kicks-off
Earnings releases accelerate next week with Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Nordea Bank (Monday), UnitedHealth, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Progressive Corporation, Rio Tinto, Richemont, Vinci, Vale, Barrick Gold (Tuesday), ASML, Johnson & Johnson, BHP Group, Elevance Health, ProLogis, Investor AB (Wednesday), TSMC, Netflix, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Intuitive Surgical, ABB, Marsh & McLennan, Blackstone, Atlas Copco, Infosys, Cintas (Thursday) and Reliance Industries, American Express, Schlumberger (Friday).

On the data front, we're expecting Chinese GDP and retail sales on Monday, the German ZEW index for July, the European CVS trade balance and US GM retail sales on Tuesday, US GM industrial production figures for June and European GM CPI on Wednesday, the ECB refinancing rate on Thursday and German GM PPI for June on Friday. Have a nice weekend!
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.