Atmosphere. The time seems ripe for portfolio rebalancing. Indeed, the latest US inflation figures, which came in below expectations in June, came as no surprise. The most natural reaction was a fall in bond yields. The US 10-year hit 4.16% during the session, and should continue its slide towards 4.06/00% over the coming weeks. The surprise came from the equity indices: technology stocks, especially those linked to AI and semiconductors, suffered sharp declines, while small and mid-caps soared. Investors now estimate the probability of a first rate cut in September at over 90%. Two more could follow by the end of the year, which should bring some relief to US SMEs. Of course, it will take more than one session to confirm the renewed interest in this segment of the stock market, but an informed investor is worth two. Crypto. Bitcoin (BTC) ends four consecutive weeks of decline. The crypto-asset has rebounded by 3.16% since Monday, and is now hovering around the $57,500 mark. This rise can be explained, in part, by new funds entering Bitcoin Spot ETFs this week. These exchange-traded products recorded no less than $737 million in positive net inflows in the United States. This is a sign that professional and institutional investors were keen to accumulate BTC after its price plummeted by $13,000 (-18%) in the space of a month. As usual, the rest of the market rebounded in the wake of the leader. Ether (ETH) is up 5.44% to $3,102, Binance Coin (BNB) is up 7.8% to $529, and Solana (SOL) is up 4.7% to $137.