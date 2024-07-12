|This week's gainers and losers
|Commodities
Energy: Oil prices are catching their breath despite positive global data, notably the slowdown in US inflation, and very optimistic forecasts issued by OPEC. The cartel is forecasting demand growth of 2.25 million barrels per day (mbpd) this year, and 1.85 mbpd in 2025. These figures are far more optimistic than those of the International Energy Agency, which is predicting growth of 960,000 barrels per day in 2024 and 1 mbpd in 2025. This divergence of views underlines the prevailing uncertainty and, above all, the difficulty of predicting energy market movements with any precision. China has nonetheless thrown a spanner in the works, rekindling concerns about the dynamics of its domestic demand. The latest trade data are mixed, with Chinese oil imports contracting by around 10% year-on-year. On the price front, Brent is trading at around USD 86, while WTI is trading at around USD 82.40.
Metals: It's a tale of two rooms between industrial metals, down this week, and precious metals, driven higher by gold's form. In base metals, copper retreated in London to USD 9780 (cash price), weighed down by rising inventories in LME warehouses. Gold, on the other hand, celebrated the fall in US inflation, which reinforces the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in the near future. The barbarian relic is thus trading above USD 2400 an ounce.
Agricultural products: Despite a rebound at the end of the week, grain prices are still trending downwards in Chicago. A bushel of wheat is trading at 569 cents (due September 2024), while corn is holding steady at 400 cents (also due September 2024).
|Macroeconomics
Atmosphere. The time seems ripe for portfolio rebalancing. Indeed, the latest US inflation figures, which came in below expectations in June, came as no surprise. The most natural reaction was a fall in bond yields. The US 10-year hit 4.16% during the session, and should continue its slide towards 4.06/00% over the coming weeks. The surprise came from the equity indices: technology stocks, especially those linked to AI and semiconductors, suffered sharp declines, while small and mid-caps soared. Investors now estimate the probability of a first rate cut in September at over 90%. Two more could follow by the end of the year, which should bring some relief to US SMEs. Of course, it will take more than one session to confirm the renewed interest in this segment of the stock market, but an informed investor is worth two.
Crypto. Bitcoin (BTC) ends four consecutive weeks of decline. The crypto-asset has rebounded by 3.16% since Monday, and is now hovering around the $57,500 mark. This rise can be explained, in part, by new funds entering Bitcoin Spot ETFs this week. These exchange-traded products recorded no less than $737 million in positive net inflows in the United States. This is a sign that professional and institutional investors were keen to accumulate BTC after its price plummeted by $13,000 (-18%) in the space of a month. As usual, the rest of the market rebounded in the wake of the leader. Ether (ETH) is up 5.44% to $3,102, Binance Coin (BNB) is up 7.8% to $529, and Solana (SOL) is up 4.7% to $137.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.