Atmosphere. There were three phases in the markets this week. First, the Fed's hardening stance in relation to the path of rates, which caused investors to change their predictions for the central bank's next move on March 22. From a 25 basis point hike, the majority went to 50 basis points. Then, on Thursday, a big mess caused by the woes of the Californian bank SVB Financial, which put the financial sector in trouble and pushed bond yields down. Finally, the third phase on Friday: US labor market statistics for February that pointed in the direction of a moderation in rate hikes. While job creation remained robust, hourly wage growth slowed and the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%. Yields fell further and the forecast of a 25 basis-point rate hike has returned.



Currencies. Friday's U.S. jobs numbers sent the dollar lower, for the reasons explained above. The Dollar Index broke out of the 105.20 area and retreated to around 104.80. The euro was trading at $1.63 at the end of the week. Commodity-linked currencies had a complicated week, especially the Aussie, whose losses exceeded 1.5% against the euro, dollar and pound.



Rates: While Jerome Powell's speech logically turned out to be more hawkish than dovish, the markets were feverishly waiting for the release of the US job creation figures in order to confirm the Fed's hawkish stance. Until now, at least since last October, equity markets have moved in the opposite direction to government bond yields. However, this weekend has seen a reversal of fortunes. The risks inherent in the SVB have resulted in a classic "fly to quality" movement, with investors preferring to switch to bonds and away from equity markets. However, this paradigm shift needs to be confirmed in the coming sessions. A first element of answer should be provided to us next Tuesday with the publication of the CPI. To be continued.



Cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is falling heavily by 11% this week and is once again flirting with the $20,000 mark at the time of writing. With the collapse of the crypto-friendly Silvergate bank, the increasing regulatory crackdown on ecosystem players in the United States, and the backdrop of a macroeconomic environment that is struggling to provide positive catalysts to sustainably revive risky assets, the crypto-currency market is looking pale. Bitcoin aficionados will have to remain patient, once again, before seeing blue skies in the cryptosphere again.



Timeline. The United States will go into daylight saving time this weekend, a fortnight before Europe. The hours of recurring statistics are advanced by one hour. The big event this week is the February inflation figures in the United States on Tuesday, along with a flurry of US statistics: producer prices, retail sales and the Empire State index. On Thursday, back to Europe with a monetary policy decision by the ECB, probably a hike in the refinancing rate from 3 to 3.50%. On Friday, another foray into the United States with February's industrial production and the University of Michigan's March consumer confidence index.