Atmosphere: Unsinkable. The week was rich in macroeconomic indicators. Investors learned in no particular order that the Chinese recovery still has the vigor of an anorexic chick, that European inflation is a little less dramatic than expected and that the US labor market is still solid, even if the unemployment rate has tended to rise over the past month. The markets continue to pick and choose what interests them in order to convince themselves that the Fed is done with rate hikes. And it's working quite well. There is unlikely to be any monetary tightening in the US on June 14. Some central bankers continue to claim that there will probably still be some afterwards, but investors only listen to stories of artificial intelligence and the return of technology. The Nasdaq 100 gained 32% in 2023. The Dow Jones, zero.



Currencies: A rather curious week for the US dollar, which spiked on Wednesday after a sort of bloodbath by investors, who abruptly (and briefly) raised the spectre of a Fed rate hike on June 14. The greenback fell back when the prognosis of a monetary status quo skyrocketed. The euro's rise from 1.067 to 1.077 USD was helped by Christine Lagarde's continued firm stance on inflation, despite lower-than-expected price rises in May in several European countries, including France and Germany. The US dollar also suffered against the Australian dollar, at 0.6620 USD to 1 AUD, after the Reserve Bank of Australia explained that the battle against inflation is not won and that Australians must be prepared to suffer further. The RBA will update its monetary policy next week.



Rates. Resilience, resilience. That's how we might describe the US job market. Job creation figures for May came out 339k higher than 195k expected. This, of course, is not good news for the Fed, which is waiting for job losses to curb inflation and halt its rate hike cycle. In spite of this, and in view of the recent clarifications given by members of the Federal Reserve, investors are still counting on a status quo at the next monetary committee meeting. According to Fedwatch to CME, the probability of a rate hike has fallen to 29%. Meanwhile, the US 10-year yield is currently testing its former resistance turned support at 3.64%. Only a break of this level would send the market back to the key medium-term support of 3.34/31%.



Cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin closed its first month in the red in May, after four months of consecutive gains since the start of the year. This week follows the same trend as the previous month, with bitcoin down almost 4% and hovering around $27,000 at the time of writing. After a strong start to the year, the leader in digital currencies is slipping back, and has not benefited from investors' enthusiasm for technology stocks in recent weeks.