Gainers:



(+15%): A launch that doesn't go unnoticed! This week, the US-listed Chinese starbucks launched a latte infused with Moutai brandy, in partnership with Chinese spirits manufacturer Kweichow Moutai. Word spread like wildfire on the country's social networks, and the group sold over 5 million cups of the beverage in 24 hours, at a cost of around $14 million. A huge success for the largest coffee chain in the Middle Kingdom. UI Path (+13.8%): The Romanian-born, NYSE-listed provider of robotic process automation software is unsurprisingly riding the wave of artificial intelligence. The new darling of investor Cathie Wood, the company reported solid quarterly results, with sales and EPS well ahead of expectations. On the strength of growth in all its segments, management raised its annual outlook and announced a $500 million share buyback.

Losers:



Vinfast Auto (-39%): The euphoria was short-lived for the Vietnamese manufacturer of electric vehicles, which made a thunderous entry on Wall Street in August, placing itself on the podium of the most highly-valued automakers. The small number of shares available to the public (1%) pushed the stock's volatility to extremes, before speculation on the brand subsided. The Group is also suffering from the difficult environment and its lack of brand awareness.

(-16.6%): Severe setback for the company controlling the famous British soccer club. The Glazer family, who own the club, announced this week that they were withdrawing their shares from the stock exchange, as they had not received an offer that met their expectations. Unloved by fans, the Glazers are also suffering from the club's poor results: just one major trophy in the last six seasons. Skyworks Solutions (-9.4%): Semiconductor and chip stocks took a hit this week due to weakness in the tech sector. But its China's restrictions on iPhone use in the country that has especially weighed on Skyworks Solutions, since it provides semiconductor components for iPhones.