Weekly market update : The calm before the storm

Gainers:

This week's top gainers include Imago BioScience, which soared after announcing that it had been acquired by Merck for $1.35 billion, which represents a nearly 107% premium. Merck wants to strengthen its presence in the field of hematology +105%.

After days of rumors, the Glazer family, who owns Manchester United, confirmed that it is considering the future of its stake in the soccer club. If there is a good offer, a sale is likely. +59.2 %

Mirati Therapeutics is reportedly being courted by pharmaceutical majors. The oncology specialist is attracting more interest since its rival Seagen chose to remain independent, and it has a treatment in the approval process. It is up +27.4%

Best Buy reported better-than-expected quarterly results, raising its annual revenue guidance. The market likes it. The retailer is up 15.1% for the week.

Losers:

Among losers, Dr. Martens, the shoe maker, warned that its margins will be down this year, because demand is weaker than expected, hampered by a difficult context. The British company gives up 26.7%.

Jack in the Box disappoints. The fast-food chain unveiled timid forecasts for next year when it announced its quarterly results, which were in line with expectations. The group's costs have also increased with the acquisition of Del Taco. -15.7%

Lucid Group: Shares in the luxury electric vehicle fell 11.1% after a Barron's report about defects in the cars.

Dollar Tree: The retailer lowered its annual profit forecast, dragging down its shares about 7.5%.