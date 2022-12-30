Weekly market update : The end of a challenging year

Gainers:



Is Polestar automotive, the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer, benefiting from Tesla's recent rebound? Despite the recall of 66 vehicles in the United States, the stock gained 11.3% over the week.

After a difficult period on the stock market, Madrigal pharmaceuticals is riding on the success of its Phase 3 study of its drug for NASH, a liver disease, and has secured financing. The group is also attracting interest from potential buyers. +8.4%

It's been a good season for toy maker Mattel, which is benefiting from a strong product line and strong sales of its Hot Wheels brand. Investors are also betting on the release of the Barbie movie in 2023, which should provide strong returns. +6.4%



First Quantum Minerals (+5%): The mining company says that its Cobre Panama mine is operating normally and that it has resumed talks with the government of Panama to resolve a dispute over the long-term future of the mine.

Chinese authorities granted licenses to 128 new video games this week, pushing up the shares of Tencent and other publishers. +4.1% for the Chinese giant.





Losers:





Moderna (-10%): A tough week for the American laboratory, which suffered intense profit taking after a rebound of nearly 70% since October.

Nio (-9%): Nio has revised downwards its vehicle delivery forecasts for the fourth quarter, a bad momentum that brings the Chinese group's prices to its lowest levels of the year.

AMC Entertainment (-8.5%): The movie theater company plans to raise $110 million in a preferred stock offering to reduce its debt at the highest interest rates.

Erie Indemnity Company (-9.8%): The insurance company is giving up ground this week after announcing management changes. Julie Pelkowski was named CFO and Sean Dugan was named Vice President.

Chipmakers are under pressure. Demand for electronic gadgets is sagging, chip inventories are swelling and pushing manufacturers to cut production, costs and labor. Nvidia is down 5.5%.