Weekly market update : The inflation peak is still in sight

Sometimes we'd like to talk about something other than inflation... but how can we do that when prices in the United States are continually rising and the Fed has to react vigorously? The cost of living rose by an average of 7.5% between January 2021 and January 2022, according to statistics published Thursday afternoon. This higher-than expected reading (economists thought that the surge would "only" go up to 7.2%) reinforced the already strong impression that the Fed will have to work hard to catch up. In other words, it might have to raise rates at a rapid pace, by half a point in March rather than the traditional quarter point. With the risk of causing damage to the real economy, particularly via credit. The CME's FedWatch tool is now predicting a double rate hike on March 16. At the risk of repeating ourselves, let's remember that phases of monetary tightening are rather favorable to stocks if they are well orchestrated. But the market is much less keen on abrupt reactions.



In the foreign exchange market, the euro remains firm against the Swiss franc at CHF 1.0555. The single currency is also holding up very well against the dollar, at USD 1.14035, despite the turn of events in the United States. On the other hand, and rather logically, the prospect of an accelerated rate hike caused a decline in bond prices and a mechanical rise in their yield to 2.01% for the 10-year T-Bond. The German Bund rose to 0.26% and the French OAT to 0.73%. As for the Swiss signature, it stands at 0.24%.



The cryptocurrency market is resurfacing after long weeks in troubled waters. The price of bitcoin has risen more than 15% in the last seven days and is back above the $43,000 mark at the time of writing. But this does not necessarily mean a quick return to the historical highs reached three months earlier. Let's not forget that it still suffered a 50% drop over this period and the road could still be long and full of pitfalls before seeing bitcoin erase this counter-performance, especially since the macroeconomic context does not necessarily play in its favor.



Next week, four events stand out on the macroeconomic calendar: European Q4 2021 GDP and January US producer prices (Tuesday), January US retail sales and the minutes from the latest Fed meeting (Wednesday).