Gainers:

Juniper Networks (+26%): The specialist in ultra-high-speed Internet networking equipment has received a takeover offer from Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $14 billion. Through this acquisition, HPE aims to develop its capabilities in artificial intelligence. The deal is expected to be finalized in late 2024 or early 2025, following approval from regulatory authorities and Juniper shareholders.

Crocs (+21%): Buoyed by better-than-expected sales during the holiday season, the American manufacturer of plastic shoes has raised its forecasts for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Annual revenues are expected to reach a record $3.95 billion. The group also raised its annual operating margin outlook and issued an encouraging forecast for 2024.

Crowdstrike (+15%): According to Morgan Stanley, the increase in cyber-attacks and generative artificial intelligence should bolster the business of the American group specializing in cybersecurity services. The analyst, who praises the company's latest quarterly results and new products, expects improved earnings and cash flow. Citigroup also upgraded its recommendation on the stock.

DocuSign (+13%): The electronic signature specialist has received several expressions of interest in a takeover. Among the bidders, investors Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman are said to be ready to pay $12 billion to jointly take over the group. As a reminder, DocuSign went public in 2018 with a valuation of $6 billion.

Darktrace (+12%): The British cybersecurity company has raised its revenue growth and adjusted profit margin forecasts for 2024, betting on strong demand for its artificial intelligence-powered products. It forecasts sales growth of 27% for the last half of the year, and 23% and 24.5% for the full year. Fallers:

Boeing (-11%): The aircraft manufacturer is plummeting after one of its aircraft, operated by Alaska Airlines, lost an emergency door mid-flight this week. The incident follows a long series of setbacks for the group, including production delays, technical problems and cost overruns.

Burberry (-8%): The slowdown in demand in the luxury goods sector affected Burberry's sales in December. As a result, the British fashion brand lowered its profit forecasts for the year, dragging its luxury peers down with it.

Coinbase (-8%): Will the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs be good or bad news for the cryptocurrency exchange platform? While it will lose its status as the preferred access provider for bitcoin holders, to the detriment of asset management companies, it should also ultimately benefit from the general craze promised by this expansion of the sector. To be continued.

AT&T (-7%): Lead in telecom cables is the latest problem facing telecom giants AT&T and Verizon (-6%). The US Environmental Protection Agency plans to meet with the operators this month to study the impact of these cables on public health.