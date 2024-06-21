Gainers: Britvic plc +13.60%: The British soft drinks manufacturer this week rejected a £3.1 billion takeover offer from Danish brewer Carlsberg, believing it undervalued the company. Britvic had already turned down a first offer from the Dane earlier this month. Bilibili inc +23.15%: The group is rewarded after announcing the successful launch of its latest game. Also note that JPMorgan has upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight, with a price target of $21. Penn Entertainment +13.97%: The casino gaming and horse racing specialist has been approached by rival Boyd Gaming about a potential merger, which could value it at $9 billion. However, no deal has been confirmed. LA-Z Boy Inc +12.37%: The manufacturer of sofas and recliners published quarterly and annual results that were down, but nevertheless better than analysts' expectations. It also unveiled an encouraging outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ahead of forecasts. Intra-cellular therapies +13.00%: Intra-cellular therapies rebounds after announcing positive preliminary results from the 502 study evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as an adjunct to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Needham & Co. is positive and recommends the stock as a Buy. Games Workshop +12.98%: Despite the economic situation, the British retailer and manufacturer of Warhammer games and miniatures is confident. For fiscal year 2024, it anticipates an increase in sales of over 10% and pre-tax profits of around 17%. The company closed its financial year on June 2 and is due to publish its results at the end of July. Draftkings +7.92%: Despite threats to the online gaming and betting sector, with potential tax increases in several US states, the specialist enjoys a bright outlook. It believes that higher taxes, and therefore tax contributions from the sector, could encourage other states to legalize online sports betting and thus expand its market. The stock is also benefiting from a favorable court ruling in Florida, which denied a Native American tribe a monopoly on gambling, and has gained 22% since January 1. DELL +7.47% & Super Micro Computer +1.67% : The two American IT groups will supply the servers that will help xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, to develop a supercomputer. Super Micro Computer also announced the launch of three new liquid-cooled data center manufacturing plants in the USA to meet the needs of AI. Palantir Technologies +1.15%: Two new partnerships for the software developer. It has been named exclusive provider of software data management services to Starlab Space, the company that is designing and will operate the Starlab commercial space station. Its artificial intelligence technologies will support Starlab's operations and systems. The Group also announces that it will provide the data infrastructure for the core operations of the ARPA-H health agency. Losers: Enphase energy -14.40%: The solar equipment manufacturer is hit by negative opinions from a number of analysts, including JPMorgan, which reduced its price target on the stock from $128 to $124, and TD Cowen, which cut its target from $145 to $130. Economic and political uncertainty is also weighing on the stock. Gamestop -16.62%: The US video game retailer, darling of Wallstreetbets, fell after CEO Ryan Cohen told investors at the AGM that the group would close an unspecified number of stores to reduce operating expenses. Investors deplored the lack of information provided by management. BioNTech -8.08%: Hard blow for the biotech company. The FDA, the US Food and Drug Administration, has partially suspended the clinical trial of an experimental antibody-drug conjugate for early-stage lung and breast cancer, due to safety concerns. The Group and its partner MediLink Therapeutics will have to address these risks in order to continue patient recruitment.