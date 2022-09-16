Weekly market update : Too much optimism

Atmosphere : A heavy blow. The market thought that US inflation had started to decline. August's figures proved that it had not. The discrepancy between investor sentiment and macroeconomic reality caused an earthquake on Tuesday, visible in the drop of more than 4% in the S&P500 and more than 5% in the Nasdaq. Unraveling the complex and insidious mechanics of inflation will take time, probably more time than is generally thought. In a fast-paced world where everything has to be spectacular, finance seems to have forgotten that it is sometimes necessary to move slowly.

Currencies : The euro regained some ground on the pound sterling, at GBP 0.8746 for EUR 1. Against the greenback, the single currency is back around parity. Central banks are competing for firmness, which has created a sort of status quo this week. However, the turmoil on equity markets tends to push investors back into less risky assets, so there is some fundamental support for the US dollar at the moment.

Rates : The release of higher-than-expected inflation in the U.S. in August pushed U.S. debt yields back up to 3.47% on the 10-year. The 2-year yield climbed to 3.9%. In Europe, a similarly combative ECB has helped to raise the stakes. Ten-year rates range from 4.25% in Greece to 1.03% in Switzerland. The Bund is at 1.77% and the OAT at 2.32%.

Cryptocurrencies : Last week's surge in cryptocurrencies was wiped out by Tuesday's relapse in risk assets. Bitcoin is once again trading below the USD 20,000 mark. As for Ether, the last few days have been difficult: the major technical shift that took place during the week on the Ethereum blockchain went well, but speculators chose to "sell the news" instead.

Timeline: Central banks are making a comeback. At the same time, they are never far away. The Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday 21, followed by the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday 22, will be very busy next week. To complete the picture, the PMI indicators for the major economies will arrive on Friday 24.