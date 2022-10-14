Weekly market update : What a ride!

This has been a particularly turbulent week, marred by rising bond yields, fears of recession and better-than-expected US inflation data that confirmed the Fed's rate hike path. After an air pocket on Thursday, indexes made a spectacular recovery, presumably betting that the inflationary peak has been reached in the US. But on Friday, a report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation sent stocks lower.
Albertsons, the American supermarket chain is in talks to merge with its big rival Kroger and create a giant with 5000 stores. Albertsons is up 17.2% and Kroger 8.3% for the week.
Health officials approved Moderna's booster vaccines tailored to the Omicron variant for children as young as five. It also announced a partnership with Merck to develop and sell an MMRNA cancer vaccine. +12.9%.
Nasdaq-listed Chinese biotech Beigene announced that its leukemia drug Brukinsa is performing better in tests than rivals Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie's Imbruvica. It gained +12.6%.
PepsiCo reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with revenues up 9%. Thanks to a 17% average price increase, the beverage giant also raised its outlook for fiscal 2022. +8%
IAG, for International Consolidated Airlines, has reassured investors. The return of passengers helped the group back to profits this summer, with a better-than-expected third quarter +7.5%
Losers:
Cameco, the Canadian uranium specialist, has been in the news lately and is suffering from a sell-off after announcing the acquisition of Westinghouse with the support of Brookfield Renewable Partners, for $7.9 billion. -16.1%
Uber, like meal delivery and ride-sharing players, plunged after the Biden administration announced it was working on a bill, which would require these groups to qualify self-employed workers as employees. -11%
ASML, the world's leading manufacturer of semiconductor machinery, is suffering from the US decision to limit access to advanced chip technology for Chinese companies. ASML's market opportunities have shrunk sharply. -7.9%
Commodities
Energy: Change of mood this week on oil markets, which fell by about 6%, penalized by the gloomy outlook of OPEC. In its latest monthly report, the cartel lowered its demand growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023, by 460,000 and 360,000 barrels per day respectively. OPEC points to the effects of inflation and the global economic slowdown as reasons for the revision. North Sea Brent is trading around USD 93 while US WTI is trading at USD 87.50 per barrel.
Metals: After the LME, which is considering imposing restrictions on Russian metals, it is now Washington's turn to take on Moscow, as according to Bloomberg, the United States is considering banning or increasing tariffs on Russian aluminum. Aluminum prices have jumped to trade around USD 2360 per metric ton. Russia is the second largest producer of aluminum, behind China. In precious metals, gold resumed its downward trend at USD 1660, penalized by the acceleration of inflation in the United States.
Agricultural products: Traders took note earlier this week of the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which reduced its production estimates for wheat and corn for the 2022/2023 season due to lower crop acreage. In addition, the further escalation of tensions in Ukraine, where cities behind the front line have been shelled by Russia, is raising concerns about compliance with the Ukrainian Black Sea grain export agreement. Wheat is trading near 900 cents a bushel in Chicago, compared to 690 cents for corn.
Macroeconomics
Atmosphere: A big mess. Two events marked the week. The US inflation figures on the one hand and the British economic saga on the other. In Great Britain, the match between the Bank of England and Liz Truss has largely turned to the advantage of the older of the two ladies. The Prime Minister sacked her short-lived finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was clearly used as a fuse after the fiasco of the tax cut announcements. History will tell whether this will help to restore some of the image of the beginning of his mandate. At the same time, US inflation in September exceeded expectations. But in an unlikely move as only financial markets know how to make, stocks rebounded in the opposite direction of their usual reaction. However, on Friday, the But on Friday, the survey from the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation, sending stocks lower.
Rates: Gilts, the British bonds, went through all the stages this week, tossed back and forth between statements from one side and the other. The departure of Kwasi Kwarteng and the Bank of England's efforts to calm the situation have clearly eased the mood. The yield on British 10-year debt went from 5% to less than 4% in a few days. The improvement has spread to the continent where the French OAT is down to 2.80% and the German Bund to 2.19%, a return to last Friday's positions. In the United States, the 10-year reached 3.93%, a level that has changed little despite the still overheated inflation figures. The market is now almost convinced that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points again in early November, but this has become the norm. You get used to anything.
Currencies: The euro and the dollar were broadly neutral on the week, with the exchange rate hovering around EUR 0.97255 to USD 1 on Friday. The British pound regained some color with the British government's political about-face. It was EUR 0.8678 to GBP 1 at the end of the week. The dollar remains broadly firm against all currencies, and continues to climb against the yen. At JPY 147.72 per USD, the Japanese currency is trading lower than the level at which the Bank of Japan deemed it necessary to intervene earlier this month. Since January 1, the greenback is up 28% against the yen, due to the widely divergent monetary policies between the two countries.*
Crypto-currencies: The leader of the sector, bitcoin, has been hovering around $19,000 for the past month, putting on hold the downward spiral it has been experiencing lately. For now, in a macroeconomic context that is still anxiety-provoking, any technical rebound is relatively fragile, which proves that institutional, professional and retail investors are still wary of crypto-currencies.
Calendar: The beginning of the week will be marked by the announcement of the first estimate of Chinese GDP growth in the third quarter (Tuesday). This will be followed by the UK consumer price index for September (Wednesday) and the US Philly Fed manufacturing index (Thursday). James Bullard, one of the most prominent Fed members of the moment, is scheduled to deliver a speech on Wednesday. On the corporate side, some big names will announce their quarterly results next week: Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Netflix, Tesla, Nestlé, ASML, IBM and L'Oréal among others.
What a ride!
While waiting for the ECB's decisions at the end of the month and the Federal Reserve's decision on November 2, attention next week should turn to corporate earnings releases. The leading US banks, which published their results this week, have just announced a drop in their third quarter earnings per share. Financial markets are definitely not boring, they rival the best Netflix series. To all investors, have a great week-end!
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday. The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.