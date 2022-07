Jordan Dufee Senior Analyst All his articles A big fan of gold, oil, rare metals and copper, Jordan Dufee is without a doubt the specialist of commodities on Marketscreener.

Expert of our processes of technical and fundamental investments, true Swiss knife of the team, he puts his vast financial culture at your disposal. Weekly portfolios report : A gloomy first half 07/04/2022 | 12:04pm EDT Jordan Dufee 07/04/2022 | 12:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

© MarketScreener.com 2022