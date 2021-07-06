Weekly road fuel prices.

-
6 July 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 July 2021 published.
-
29 June 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 June 2021 published.
-
22 June 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 June 2021 published.
-
15 June 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 June 2021 published.
-
8 June 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 June 2021 published.
-
2 June 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 31 May 2021 published.
-
25 May 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 May 2021 published.
-
18 May 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 May 2021 published.
-
11 May 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 May 2021 published.
-
5 May 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 May 2021 published.
-
27 April 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 April 2021 published.
-
20 April 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 April 2021 published.
-
13 April 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 April 2021 published.
-
7 April 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 April 2021 published.
-
30 March 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 March 2021 published.
-
23 March 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 March 2021 published.
-
16 March 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 March 2021 published.
-
9 March 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 March 2021 published.
-
2 March 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 March 2021 published.
-
23 February 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 February 2021 published.
-
16 February 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 February 2021 published.
-
9 February 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 February 2021 published.
-
2 February 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 February 2021 published.
-
26 January 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 January 2021 published.
-
19 January 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 January 2021 published.
-
12 January 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 January 2021 published.
-
5 January 2021
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 January 2021 published.
-
22 December 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 December 2020 published.
-
15 December 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 December 2020 published.
-
8 December 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 December 2020 published.
-
1 December 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 30 November 2020 published.
-
24 November 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 November 2020 published.
-
17 November 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 November 2020 published.
-
10 November 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 November 2020 published.
-
3 November 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 November 2020 published.
-
27 October 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 October 2020 published.
-
20 October 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 October 2020 published.
-
13 October 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 October 2020 published.
-
6 October 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 October 2020 published.
-
29 September 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 September 2020 published.
-
22 September 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 September 2020 published.
-
15 September 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 September 2020 published.
-
8 September 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 September 2020 published.
-
2 September 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 31 August 2020 published.
-
25 August 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 August 2020 published.
-
18 August 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 August 2020 published.
-
11 August 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 August 2020 published.
-
4 August 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 August 2020 published.
-
28 July 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 July 2020 published.
-
21 July 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 July 2020 published.
-
14 July 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 July 2020 published.
-
7 July 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 July 2020 published.
-
30 June 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 June 2020 published.
-
23 June 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 June 2020 published.
-
16 June 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 June 2020 published.
-
9 June 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 June 2020 published.
-
2 June 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 June 2020 published.
-
27 May 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 May 2020 published.
-
19 May 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 May 2020 published.
-
12 May 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 May 2020 published.
-
5 May 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 May 2020 published.
-
28 April 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 April 2020 published.
-
21 April 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 April 2020 published.
-
15 April 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 April 2020 published.
-
7 April 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 April 2020 published.
-
31 March 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 30 March 2020 published.
-
24 March 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 March 2020 published.
-
17 March 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 March 2020 published.
-
10 March 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 March 2020 published.
-
3 March 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 March 2020 published.
-
25 February 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 February 2020 published.
-
18 February 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 February 2020 published.
-
11 February 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 February 2020 published.
-
4 February 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 February 2020 published.
-
28 January 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 January 2020 published.
-
21 January 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 January 2020 published.
-
14 January 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 January 2020 published.
-
7 January 2020
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 January 2020 published.
-
17 December 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 December 2019 published.
-
10 December 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 December 2019 published.
-
3 December 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 December 2019 published.
-
26 November 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 November 2019 published.
-
19 November 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 November 2019 published.
-
12 November 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 November 2019 published.
-
5 November 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 November 2019 published.
-
29 October 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 October 2019 published.
-
22 October 2019
Weekly road fuel prices 21 October 2019 published.
-
15 October 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 October 2019 published.
-
8 October 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 October 2019 published.
-
1 October 2019
Data for 30 September 2019 added.
-
24 September 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 September 2019 published.
-
17 September 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 September 2019 published.
-
10 September 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 September 2019 published.
-
3 September 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 September 2019 published.
-
28 August 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 August 2019 published.
-
20 August 2019
Weekly road fuel prices 19 August 2019 added.
-
13 August 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 August 2019 published.
-
6 August 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 August 2019 published.
-
30 July 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 July 2019 published.
-
23 July 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 July 2019 published.
-
16 July 2019
Weekly road fuel prices for 15 July 2019 published.
-
9 July 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 July 2019 published.
-
2 July 2019
Road fuel prices 1 July published.
-
25 June 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 June 2019 published.
-
18 June 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 June 2019 published.
-
11 June 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 June 2019 published.
-
4 June 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 June 2019 published.
-
29 May 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 May 2019 published.
-
21 May 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 May 2019 published.
-
14 May 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 May 2019 published.
-
8 May 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 May 2019 published.
-
30 April 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 April 2019 published.
-
24 April 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 April 2019 published.
-
16 April 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 April 2019 published.
-
9 April 2019
Weekly road fuel prices 8 April 2019 added.
-
2 April 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 April 2019 published.
-
26 March 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 March 2019 published.
-
19 March 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 March 2019 published.
-
12 March 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 March 2019 published.
-
5 March 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 March 2019 published.
-
26 February 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 February 2019 published.
-
19 February 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 February 2019 published.
-
12 February 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 February 2019 published.
-
5 February 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 February 2019 published.
-
29 January 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 January 2019 published.
-
22 January 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 January 2019 published.
-
15 January 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 January 2019 published.
-
8 January 2019
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 January 2019 published.
-
18 December 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 December 2018 published.
-
11 December 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 December 2018 published.
-
4 December 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 December 2018 published.
-
27 November 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 November 2018 published.
-
20 November 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 November 2018 published.
-
13 November 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 November 2018 published.
-
6 November 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 November 2018 published.
-
30 October 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 October 2018 published.
-
23 October 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 October 2018 published.
-
16 October 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 October 2018 published.
-
9 October 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 October 2018 published.
-
2 October 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 October 2018 published.
-
25 September 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 September 2018 published.
-
18 September 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 September 2018 published.
-
11 September 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 September 2018 published.
-
4 September 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 September 2018 published.
-
29 August 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 August 2018 published.
-
21 August 2018
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
14 August 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 August 2018 published.
-
7 August 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 August 2018 published.
-
6 August 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 August 2018 published.
-
31 July 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 30 July 2018 published.
-
24 July 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 July 2018 published.
-
17 July 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 July 2018 published.
-
10 July 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 July 2018 published.
-
3 July 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 July 2018 published.
-
26 June 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 June 2018 published.
-
19 June 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 June 2018 published.
-
12 June 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 June 2018 published.
-
5 June 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 June 2018 published.
-
30 May 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing 28 May 2018 published.
-
22 May 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing 21 May 2018 published.
-
15 May 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing 14 May 2018 published.
-
9 May 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing 7 May 2018 published.
-
1 May 2018
Road fuel prices for week commencing 30 April published.
-
24 April 2018
Weekly road fuel prices as of 23 April published.
-
17 April 2018
Weekly road fuel prices as of 16 April published.
-
10 April 2018
Weekly road fuel prices as of 9 April published.
-
4 April 2018
Weekly data as of 3 April 2018 published.
-
27 March 2018
Weekly data 26 March 2018 published
-
20 March 2018
Weekly road fuel prices 19 March published
-
13 March 2018
Weekly road fuel prices as of 12 March published.
-
6 March 2018
Weekly road fuel prices 5 March published
-
27 February 2018
Weekly road fuel prices 26 February published
-
20 February 2018
Weekly road fuel prices data as of 19 February published
-
13 February 2018
Weekly data as of 12 February 2018 published.
-
6 February 2018
Latest weekly Road Fuel Prices data published
-
30 January 2018
Weekly data as of 29 January 2018 published.
-
23 January 2018
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
16 January 2018
Latest weekly road fuel prices published
-
9 January 2018
Weekly data as of 8 January 2018 published.
-
3 January 2018
Weekly data as of 1 January 2018 published.
-
19 December 2017
Latest weekly data published
-
12 December 2017
Weekly data as of 12 December 2017 published.
-
5 December 2017
Weekly data as of 5 December 2017 published.
-
28 November 2017
Weekly data as of 28 November 2017 published
-
21 November 2017
Weekly data as of 20 November 2017 published
-
14 November 2017
Weekly data as of 13 November published
-
7 November 2017
Latest weekly data published
-
31 October 2017
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
24 October 2017
Weekly road fuel prices published
-
17 October 2017
Amended Weekly Fuel Prices xlsx file.
-
17 October 2017
Latest weekly stats published
-
10 October 2017
Prices as of 9 October published.
-
3 October 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
26 September 2017
Latest weekly road fuel prices data published
-
19 September 2017
Weekly update.
-
12 September 2017
Weekly prices.
-
5 September 2017
Latest weekly fuel data published
-
30 August 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
22 August 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
15 August 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
8 August 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
1 August 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
25 July 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
18 July 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
11 July 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
4 July 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
27 June 2017
Latest weekly fuel prices published.
-
20 June 2017
Latest weekly fuel prices published.
-
13 June 2017
Latest weekly prices published.
-
6 June 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
31 May 2017
Latest weekly prices published.
-
23 May 2017
Latest weekly prices published.
-
16 May 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
9 May 2017
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
3 May 2017
Weekly update.
-
25 April 2017
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
19 April 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
11 April 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
4 April 2017
Excel table updated
-
4 April 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
28 March 2017
Latest data published.
-
21 March 2017
Latest weekly data published
-
14 March 2017
Latest weekly prices added.
-
7 March 2017
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
28 February 2017
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
21 February 2017
Latest weekly data
-
14 February 2017
Latest weekly data published.
-
7 February 2017
Latest weekly data published
-
31 January 2017
Weekly update.
-
24 January 2017
Latest data published
-
17 January 2017
Latest data files published
-
10 January 2017
Latest weekly files published
-
4 January 2017
New weekly data.
-
20 December 2016
Updated tables.
-
13 December 2016
Latest statistical data published
-
6 December 2016
Latest weekly figures published
-
29 November 2016
Error in .xlsx file corrected
-
29 November 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
22 November 2016
Latest weekly data published
-
15 November 2016
Latest data published
-
8 November 2016
Latest stats published
-
1 November 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
25 October 2016
Latest data available
-
18 October 2016
Latest data published
-
11 October 2016
Latest data published
-
4 October 2016
Latest data published
-
27 September 2016
latest data published
-
20 September 2016
latest data republished
-
20 September 2016
Reverted to previous week's data. Updated stats available shortly
-
20 September 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
13 September 2016
Latest data published
-
6 September 2016
latest data published
-
31 August 2016
latest data published
-
23 August 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
16 August 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
9 August 2016
Latest weekly data published
-
2 August 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
26 July 2016
Updated statistics
-
19 July 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
12 July 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
5 July 2016
Latest spreadsheets added
-
28 June 2016
Latest weekly spreadsheets added
-
21 June 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
14 June 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
7 June 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
1 June 2016
Updated weekly stats
-
24 May 2016
latest weekly data published
-
17 May 2016
Weekly road fuel prices
-
10 May 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
4 May 2016
Weekly road fuel prices
-
26 April 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
19 April 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
12 April 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
5 April 2016
Latest weekly road fuel stats published
-
30 March 2016
Latest weekly road fuel stats published
-
22 March 2016
Latest weekly stats published
-
15 March 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
8 March 2016
Latest data published
-
1 March 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
23 February 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices
-
16 February 2016
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
9 February 2016
Latest data published
-
2 February 2016
Latest data published
-
26 January 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
19 January 2016
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
12 January 2016
latest data published
-
5 January 2016
Latest data published
-
22 December 2015
latest data published
-
15 December 2015
Weekly road fuel prices for w/c 14 December published
-
8 December 2015
Latest versions of docs uploaded
-
1 December 2015
Weekly road fuel prices update.
-
24 November 2015
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
17 November 2015
Latest weekly figures published
-
10 November 2015
Weekly road fuel prices for wb 9 November published
-
3 November 2015
Latest weekly figures published
-
27 October 2015
Weekly data published
-
20 October 2015
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
13 October 2015
latest weekly tables published
-
6 October 2015
Updated weekly road fuel prices.
-
29 September 2015
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
22 September 2015
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
15 September 2015
Weekly update
-
8 September 2015
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
2 September 2015
Weekly road fuel prices published.
-
25 August 2015
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
18 August 2015
Weekly road fuel prices update.
-
11 August 2015
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
4 August 2015
Weekly fuel prices.
-
28 July 2015
Weekly fuel prices publilshed today.
-
21 July 2015
Latest data published.
-
14 July 2015
Latest data published.
-
7 July 2015
Update to weekly fuel prices.
-
30 June 2015
Latest data published.
-
23 June 2015
Weekly fuel prices.
-
16 June 2015
Latest data published.
-
9 June 2015
Tables updated 9 June
-
2 June 2015
Latest data published.
-
27 May 2015
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
19 May 2015
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
12 May 2015
Latest prices data published.
-
6 May 2015
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
28 April 2015
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
21 April 2015
Weekly fuel prices
-
14 April 2015
Latest data published.
-
8 April 2015
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
31 March 2015
Latest prices published.
-
24 March 2015
Latest data published.
-
17 March 2015
Weekly fuel prices.
-
10 March 2015
Weekly fuel prices.
-
3 March 2015
Latest data published.
-
24 February 2015
Latest data published.
-
17 February 2015
Latest data published.
-
10 February 2015
Latest prices data published.
-
3 February 2015
Latest data published.
-
27 January 2015
Latest table published.
-
20 January 2015
Latest data published.
-
13 January 2015
Latest prices data published.
-
6 January 2015
Latest prices data published.
-
23 December 2014
Publication of weekly fuel prices
-
16 December 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
9 December 2014
Latest tables published.
-
2 December 2014
Latest prices published.
-
25 November 2014
Latest weekly road fuel prices table published.
-
18 November 2014
Latest prices published.
-
11 November 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
4 November 2014
Latest fuel prices published.
-
28 October 2014
Latest prices data published,
-
21 October 2014
Latest prices published.
-
7 October 2014
Weekly prices published.
-
30 September 2014
Latest prices data published.
-
16 September 2014
Latest prices published.
-
9 September 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
2 September 2014
Latest data published.
-
27 August 2014
Latest prices published.
-
19 August 2014
Latest prices data published.
-
12 August 2014
Latest figures published.
-
5 August 2014
Latest prices data published.
-
29 July 2014
Latest prices data published.
-
22 July 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
15 July 2014
Latest figures published.
-
8 July 2014
Latest prices published.
-
1 July 2014
Update of the weekly fuel prices table.
-
24 June 2014
Latest data published.
-
17 June 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
3 June 2014
Latest table published.
-
28 May 2014
Latest figures published.
-
20 May 2014
Latest weekly road fuel prices published.
-
13 May 2014
Latest weekly prices published.
-
7 May 2014
Latest weekly road fuel price published.
-
29 April 2014
Latest road fuel pricess data published.
-
23 April 2014
Latest weekly prices published.
-
15 April 2014
Latest weekly prices published.
-
8 April 2014
Latest prices published.
-
1 April 2014
Latest weekly fuels figures published.
-
25 March 2014
Latest table published.
-
18 March 2014
Latest weekly fuel prices published.
-
11 March 2014
Latest weekly data published.
-
4 March 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
25 February 2014
Weekly update of road fuel prices.
-
18 February 2014
Latest table published.
-
11 February 2014
Weekly road fuel prices.
-
28 January 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
21 January 2014
Latest results published
-
7 January 2014
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
24 December 2013
Weekly road fuel stats updated.
-
17 December 2013
Latest weekly road fuel figures published.
-
10 December 2013
Latest road fuel prices published.
-
3 December 2013
Latest weekly figures published.
-
26 November 2013
Latest table published.
-
19 November 2013
Latest prices data published.
-
12 November 2013
Latest weekly data published.
-
5 November 2013
Data up to 4 November published.
-
29 October 2013
Data up to 28 October published.
-
22 October 2013
Updated with most recent data.
-
15 October 2013
Latest figures published.
-
8 October 2013
Weekly stats updated.
-
1 October 2013
Data up to 30 September 2013 published.
-
24 September 2013
Weekly fuel data updated today.
-
24 September 2013
Data set updated.
-
17 September 2013
Latest table published.
-
17 September 2013
Road fuel prices up to 16 September 2013 published.
-
10 September 2013
Road fuel prices up to 9 September 2013.
-
3 September 2013
Data updated to Monday 02 September.
-
28 August 2013
Latest table published.
-
20 August 2013
Tabled updated to include prices up 19 August 2013.
-
13 August 2013
Latest table published.
-
6 August 2013
Updated with latest data
-
30 July 2013
Published latest version.
-
23 July 2013
Latest table published.
-
23 July 2013
Latest weekly figures published.
-
16 July 2013
Weekly fuel prices updated on 15 July.
-
9 July 2013
Tabled updated on 09 July 2013.
-
2 July 2013
Weekly fuel prices update.
-
25 June 2013
Stats updated 25 June 2013.
-
18 June 2013
Tables updated 18 June 2013.
-
11 June 2013
Latest figures published.
-
4 June 2013
Latest table published.
-
29 May 2013
Weekly fuel prices updated 29 May 2013.
-
21 May 2013
Latest table published.
-
14 May 2013
Latest table published.
-
8 May 2013
Latest table published.
-
30 April 2013
New table published.
-
23 April 2013
Latest update published.
-
16 April 2013
Latest table published.
-
9 April 2013
Latest table published.
-
3 April 2013
Updated with latest data.
-
26 March 2013
Latest update published.
-
19 March 2013
Latest version published.
-
12 March 2013
Latest update published.
-
5 March 2013
Latest update published.
-
26 February 2013
Latest weekly figures now published.
-
19 February 2013
Latest prices published.
-
12 February 2013
Updated with new prices, 12 February 2013.
-
5 February 2013
Latest version of table published.
-
29 January 2013
Latest table published.
-
23 January 2013
Updated with revised document