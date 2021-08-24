Log in
08/24/2021 | 04:54am EDT

08/24/2021 | 04:54am EDT
  • 24 August 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 August 2021 published.

  • 17 August 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 August 2021 published.

  • 10 August 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 August 2021 published.

  • 3 August 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 August 2021 published.

  • 27 July 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 July 2021 published.

  • 20 July 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 July 2021 published.

  • 13 July 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 July 2021 published.

  • 6 July 2021

    Weekly road fuel prices release of 6 July 2021 revised due to error in original dataset.

  • 6 July 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 July 2021 published.

  • 29 June 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 June 2021 published.

  • 22 June 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 June 2021 published.

  • 15 June 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 June 2021 published.

  • 8 June 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 June 2021 published.

  • 2 June 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 31 May 2021 published.

  • 25 May 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 May 2021 published.

  • 18 May 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 May 2021 published.

  • 11 May 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 May 2021 published.

  • 5 May 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 May 2021 published.

  • 27 April 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 April 2021 published.

  • 20 April 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 April 2021 published.

  • 13 April 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 April 2021 published.

  • 7 April 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 April 2021 published.

  • 30 March 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 March 2021 published.

  • 23 March 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 March 2021 published.

  • 16 March 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 March 2021 published.

  • 9 March 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 March 2021 published.

  • 2 March 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 March 2021 published.

  • 23 February 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 February 2021 published.

  • 16 February 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 February 2021 published.

  • 9 February 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 February 2021 published.

  • 2 February 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 February 2021 published.

  • 26 January 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 January 2021 published.

  • 19 January 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 January 2021 published.

  • 12 January 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 January 2021 published.

  • 5 January 2021

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 January 2021 published.

  • 22 December 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 December 2020 published.

  • 15 December 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 December 2020 published.

  • 8 December 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 December 2020 published.

  • 1 December 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 30 November 2020 published.

  • 24 November 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 November 2020 published.

  • 17 November 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 November 2020 published.

  • 10 November 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 November 2020 published.

  • 3 November 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 November 2020 published.

  • 27 October 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 October 2020 published.

  • 20 October 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 October 2020 published.

  • 13 October 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 October 2020 published.

  • 6 October 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 October 2020 published.

  • 29 September 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 September 2020 published.

  • 22 September 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 September 2020 published.

  • 15 September 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 September 2020 published.

  • 8 September 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 September 2020 published.

  • 2 September 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 31 August 2020 published.

  • 25 August 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 August 2020 published.

  • 18 August 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 August 2020 published.

  • 11 August 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 August 2020 published.

  • 4 August 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 August 2020 published.

  • 28 July 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 July 2020 published.

  • 21 July 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 July 2020 published.

  • 14 July 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 July 2020 published.

  • 7 July 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 July 2020 published.

  • 30 June 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 June 2020 published.

  • 23 June 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 June 2020 published.

  • 16 June 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 June 2020 published.

  • 9 June 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 June 2020 published.

  • 2 June 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 June 2020 published.

  • 27 May 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 May 2020 published.

  • 19 May 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 May 2020 published.

  • 12 May 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 May 2020 published.

  • 5 May 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 May 2020 published.

  • 28 April 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 April 2020 published.

  • 21 April 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 April 2020 published.

  • 15 April 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 April 2020 published.

  • 7 April 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 April 2020 published.

  • 31 March 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 30 March 2020 published.

  • 24 March 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 March 2020 published.

  • 17 March 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 March 2020 published.

  • 10 March 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 March 2020 published.

  • 3 March 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 March 2020 published.

  • 25 February 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 February 2020 published.

  • 18 February 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 February 2020 published.

  • 11 February 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 February 2020 published.

  • 4 February 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 February 2020 published.

  • 28 January 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 January 2020 published.

  • 21 January 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 January 2020 published.

  • 14 January 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 January 2020 published.

  • 7 January 2020

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 January 2020 published.

  • 17 December 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 December 2019 published.

  • 10 December 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 December 2019 published.

  • 3 December 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 December 2019 published.

  • 26 November 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 November 2019 published.

  • 19 November 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 November 2019 published.

  • 12 November 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 November 2019 published.

  • 5 November 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 November 2019 published.

  • 29 October 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 October 2019 published.

  • 22 October 2019

    Weekly road fuel prices 21 October 2019 published.

  • 15 October 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 October 2019 published.

  • 8 October 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 October 2019 published.

  • 1 October 2019

    Data for 30 September 2019 added.

  • 24 September 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 September 2019 published.

  • 17 September 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 September 2019 published.

  • 10 September 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 September 2019 published.

  • 3 September 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 September 2019 published.

  • 28 August 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 August 2019 published.

  • 20 August 2019

    Weekly road fuel prices 19 August 2019 added.

  • 13 August 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 August 2019 published.

  • 6 August 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 August 2019 published.

  • 30 July 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 July 2019 published.

  • 23 July 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 July 2019 published.

  • 16 July 2019

    Weekly road fuel prices for 15 July 2019 published.

  • 9 July 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 July 2019 published.

  • 2 July 2019

    Road fuel prices 1 July published.

  • 25 June 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 June 2019 published.

  • 18 June 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 June 2019 published.

  • 11 June 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 June 2019 published.

  • 4 June 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 June 2019 published.

  • 29 May 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 May 2019 published.

  • 21 May 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 May 2019 published.

  • 14 May 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 May 2019 published.

  • 8 May 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 May 2019 published.

  • 30 April 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 April 2019 published.

  • 24 April 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 April 2019 published.

  • 16 April 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 April 2019 published.

  • 9 April 2019

    Weekly road fuel prices 8 April 2019 added.

  • 2 April 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 April 2019 published.

  • 26 March 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 March 2019 published.

  • 19 March 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 March 2019 published.

  • 12 March 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 March 2019 published.

  • 5 March 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 March 2019 published.

  • 26 February 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 February 2019 published.

  • 19 February 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 February 2019 published.

  • 12 February 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 February 2019 published.

  • 5 February 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 February 2019 published.

  • 29 January 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 28 January 2019 published.

  • 22 January 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 21 January 2019 published.

  • 15 January 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 14 January 2019 published.

  • 8 January 2019

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 7 January 2019 published.

  • 18 December 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 December 2018 published.

  • 11 December 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 December 2018 published.

  • 4 December 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 December 2018 published.

  • 27 November 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 November 2018 published.

  • 20 November 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 19 November 2018 published.

  • 13 November 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 12 November 2018 published.

  • 6 November 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 5 November 2018 published.

  • 30 October 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 29 October 2018 published.

  • 23 October 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 October 2018 published.

  • 16 October 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 15 October 2018 published.

  • 9 October 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 8 October 2018 published.

  • 2 October 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 1 October 2018 published.

  • 25 September 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 24 September 2018 published.

  • 18 September 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 17 September 2018 published.

  • 11 September 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 10 September 2018 published.

  • 4 September 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 3 September 2018 published.

  • 29 August 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 27 August 2018 published.

  • 21 August 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 14 August 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 13 August 2018 published.

  • 7 August 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 August 2018 published.

  • 6 August 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 6 August 2018 published.

  • 31 July 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 30 July 2018 published.

  • 24 July 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 23 July 2018 published.

  • 17 July 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 July 2018 published.

  • 10 July 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 9 July 2018 published.

  • 3 July 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 2 July 2018 published.

  • 26 June 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 25 June 2018 published.

  • 19 June 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 18 June 2018 published.

  • 12 June 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 11 June 2018 published.

  • 5 June 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 4 June 2018 published.

  • 30 May 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing 28 May 2018 published.

  • 22 May 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing 21 May 2018 published.

  • 15 May 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing 14 May 2018 published.

  • 9 May 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing 7 May 2018 published.

  • 1 May 2018

    Road fuel prices for week commencing 30 April published.

  • 24 April 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices as of 23 April published.

  • 17 April 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices as of 16 April published.

  • 10 April 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices as of 9 April published.

  • 4 April 2018

    Weekly data as of 3 April 2018 published.

  • 27 March 2018

    Weekly data 26 March 2018 published

  • 20 March 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices 19 March published

  • 13 March 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices as of 12 March published.

  • 6 March 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices 5 March published

  • 27 February 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices 26 February published

  • 20 February 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices data as of 19 February published

  • 13 February 2018

    Weekly data as of 12 February 2018 published.

  • 6 February 2018

    Latest weekly Road Fuel Prices data published

  • 30 January 2018

    Weekly data as of 29 January 2018 published.

  • 23 January 2018

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 16 January 2018

    Latest weekly road fuel prices published

  • 9 January 2018

    Weekly data as of 8 January 2018 published.

  • 3 January 2018

    Weekly data as of 1 January 2018 published.

  • 19 December 2017

    Latest weekly data published

  • 12 December 2017

    Weekly data as of 12 December 2017 published.

  • 5 December 2017

    Weekly data as of 5 December 2017 published.

  • 28 November 2017

    Weekly data as of 28 November 2017 published

  • 21 November 2017

    Weekly data as of 20 November 2017 published

  • 14 November 2017

    Weekly data as of 13 November published

  • 7 November 2017

    Latest weekly data published

  • 31 October 2017

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 24 October 2017

    Weekly road fuel prices published

  • 17 October 2017

    Amended Weekly Fuel Prices xlsx file.

  • 17 October 2017

    Latest weekly stats published

  • 10 October 2017

    Prices as of 9 October published.

  • 3 October 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 26 September 2017

    Latest weekly road fuel prices data published

  • 19 September 2017

    Weekly update.

  • 12 September 2017

    Weekly prices.

  • 5 September 2017

    Latest weekly fuel data published

  • 30 August 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 22 August 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 15 August 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 8 August 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 1 August 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 25 July 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 18 July 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 11 July 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 4 July 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 27 June 2017

    Latest weekly fuel prices published.

  • 20 June 2017

    Latest weekly fuel prices published.

  • 13 June 2017

    Latest weekly prices published.

  • 6 June 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 31 May 2017

    Latest weekly prices published.

  • 23 May 2017

    Latest weekly prices published.

  • 16 May 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 9 May 2017

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 3 May 2017

    Weekly update.

  • 25 April 2017

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 19 April 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 11 April 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 4 April 2017

    Excel table updated

  • 4 April 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 28 March 2017

    Latest data published.

  • 21 March 2017

    Latest weekly data published

  • 14 March 2017

    Latest weekly prices added.

  • 7 March 2017

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 28 February 2017

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 21 February 2017

    Latest weekly data

  • 14 February 2017

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 7 February 2017

    Latest weekly data published

  • 31 January 2017

    Weekly update.

  • 24 January 2017

    Latest data published

  • 17 January 2017

    Latest data files published

  • 10 January 2017

    Latest weekly files published

  • 4 January 2017

    New weekly data.

  • 20 December 2016

    Updated tables.

  • 13 December 2016

    Latest statistical data published

  • 6 December 2016

    Latest weekly figures published

  • 29 November 2016

    Error in .xlsx file corrected

  • 29 November 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 22 November 2016

    Latest weekly data published

  • 15 November 2016

    Latest data published

  • 8 November 2016

    Latest stats published

  • 1 November 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 25 October 2016

    Latest data available

  • 18 October 2016

    Latest data published

  • 11 October 2016

    Latest data published

  • 4 October 2016

    Latest data published

  • 27 September 2016

    latest data published

  • 20 September 2016

    latest data republished

  • 20 September 2016

    Reverted to previous week's data. Updated stats available shortly

  • 20 September 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 13 September 2016

    Latest data published

  • 6 September 2016

    latest data published

  • 31 August 2016

    latest data published

  • 23 August 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 16 August 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 9 August 2016

    Latest weekly data published

  • 2 August 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 26 July 2016

    Updated statistics

  • 19 July 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 12 July 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 5 July 2016

    Latest spreadsheets added

  • 28 June 2016

    Latest weekly spreadsheets added

  • 21 June 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 14 June 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 7 June 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 1 June 2016

    Updated weekly stats

  • 24 May 2016

    latest weekly data published

  • 17 May 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices

  • 10 May 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 4 May 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices

  • 26 April 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 19 April 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 12 April 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 5 April 2016

    Latest weekly road fuel stats published

  • 30 March 2016

    Latest weekly road fuel stats published

  • 22 March 2016

    Latest weekly stats published

  • 15 March 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 8 March 2016

    Latest data published

  • 1 March 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 23 February 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices

  • 16 February 2016

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 9 February 2016

    Latest data published

  • 2 February 2016

    Latest data published

  • 26 January 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 19 January 2016

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 12 January 2016

    latest data published

  • 5 January 2016

    Latest data published

  • 22 December 2015

    latest data published

  • 15 December 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices for w/c 14 December published

  • 8 December 2015

    Latest versions of docs uploaded

  • 1 December 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices update.

  • 24 November 2015

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 17 November 2015

    Latest weekly figures published

  • 10 November 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices for wb 9 November published

  • 3 November 2015

    Latest weekly figures published

  • 27 October 2015

    Weekly data published

  • 20 October 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 13 October 2015

    latest weekly tables published

  • 6 October 2015

    Updated weekly road fuel prices.

  • 29 September 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 22 September 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 15 September 2015

    Weekly update

  • 8 September 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 2 September 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices published.

  • 25 August 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 18 August 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices update.

  • 11 August 2015

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 4 August 2015

    Weekly fuel prices.

  • 28 July 2015

    Weekly fuel prices publilshed today.

  • 21 July 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 14 July 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 7 July 2015

    Update to weekly fuel prices.

  • 30 June 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 23 June 2015

    Weekly fuel prices.

  • 16 June 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 9 June 2015

    Tables updated 9 June

  • 2 June 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 27 May 2015

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 19 May 2015

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 12 May 2015

    Latest prices data published.

  • 6 May 2015

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 28 April 2015

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 21 April 2015

    Weekly fuel prices

  • 14 April 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 8 April 2015

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 31 March 2015

    Latest prices published.

  • 24 March 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 17 March 2015

    Weekly fuel prices.

  • 10 March 2015

    Weekly fuel prices.

  • 3 March 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 24 February 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 17 February 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 10 February 2015

    Latest prices data published.

  • 3 February 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 27 January 2015

    Latest table published.

  • 20 January 2015

    Latest data published.

  • 13 January 2015

    Latest prices data published.

  • 6 January 2015

    Latest prices data published.

  • 23 December 2014

    Publication of weekly fuel prices

  • 16 December 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 9 December 2014

    Latest tables published.

  • 2 December 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 25 November 2014

    Latest weekly road fuel prices table published.

  • 18 November 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 11 November 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 4 November 2014

    Latest fuel prices published.

  • 28 October 2014

    Latest prices data published,

  • 21 October 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 7 October 2014

    Weekly prices published.

  • 30 September 2014

    Latest prices data published.

  • 16 September 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 9 September 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 2 September 2014

    Latest data published.

  • 27 August 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 19 August 2014

    Latest prices data published.

  • 12 August 2014

    Latest figures published.

  • 5 August 2014

    Latest prices data published.

  • 29 July 2014

    Latest prices data published.

  • 22 July 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 15 July 2014

    Latest figures published.

  • 8 July 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 1 July 2014

    Update of the weekly fuel prices table.

  • 24 June 2014

    Latest data published.

  • 17 June 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 3 June 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 28 May 2014

    Latest figures published.

  • 20 May 2014

    Latest weekly road fuel prices published.

  • 13 May 2014

    Latest weekly prices published.

  • 7 May 2014

    Latest weekly road fuel price published.

  • 29 April 2014

    Latest road fuel pricess data published.

  • 23 April 2014

    Latest weekly prices published.

  • 15 April 2014

    Latest weekly prices published.

  • 8 April 2014

    Latest prices published.

  • 1 April 2014

    Latest weekly fuels figures published.

  • 25 March 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 18 March 2014

    Latest weekly fuel prices published.

  • 11 March 2014

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 4 March 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 25 February 2014

    Weekly update of road fuel prices.

  • 18 February 2014

    Latest table published.

  • 11 February 2014

    Weekly road fuel prices.

  • 28 January 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 21 January 2014

    Latest results published

  • 7 January 2014

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 24 December 2013

    Weekly road fuel stats updated.

  • 17 December 2013

    Latest weekly road fuel figures published.

  • 10 December 2013

    Latest road fuel prices published.

  • 3 December 2013

    Latest weekly figures published.

  • 26 November 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 19 November 2013

    Latest prices data published.

  • 12 November 2013

    Latest weekly data published.

  • 5 November 2013

    Data up to 4 November published.

  • 29 October 2013

    Data up to 28 October published.

  • 22 October 2013

    Updated with most recent data.

  • 15 October 2013

    Latest figures published.

  • 8 October 2013

    Weekly stats updated.

  • 1 October 2013

    Data up to 30 September 2013 published.

  • 24 September 2013

    Weekly fuel data updated today.

  • 24 September 2013

    Data set updated.

  • 17 September 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 17 September 2013

    Road fuel prices up to 16 September 2013 published.

  • 10 September 2013

    Road fuel prices up to 9 September 2013.

  • 3 September 2013

    Data updated to Monday 02 September.

  • 28 August 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 20 August 2013

    Tabled updated to include prices up 19 August 2013.

  • 13 August 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 6 August 2013

    Updated with latest data

  • 30 July 2013

    Published latest version.

  • 23 July 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 23 July 2013

    Latest weekly figures published.

  • 16 July 2013

    Weekly fuel prices updated on 15 July.

  • 9 July 2013

    Tabled updated on 09 July 2013.

  • 2 July 2013

    Weekly fuel prices update.

  • 25 June 2013

    Stats updated 25 June 2013.

  • 18 June 2013

    Tables updated 18 June 2013.

  • 11 June 2013

    Latest figures published.

  • 4 June 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 29 May 2013

    Weekly fuel prices updated 29 May 2013.

  • 21 May 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 14 May 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 8 May 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 30 April 2013

    New table published.

  • 23 April 2013

    Latest update published.

  • 16 April 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 9 April 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 3 April 2013

    Updated with latest data.

  • 26 March 2013

    Latest update published.

  • 19 March 2013

    Latest version published.

  • 12 March 2013

    Latest update published.

  • 5 March 2013

    Latest update published.

  • 26 February 2013

    Latest weekly figures now published.

  • 19 February 2013

    Latest prices published.

  • 12 February 2013

    Updated with new prices, 12 February 2013.

  • 5 February 2013

    Latest version of table published.

  • 29 January 2013

    Latest table published.

  • 23 January 2013

    Updated with revised document

Disclaimer

UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
