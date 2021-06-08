Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP : Advises Wejo Limited in its Pending $1.1B Business Combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.
06/08/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
June 08, 2021
Weil is advising Wejo Limited, a leader in connected vehicle data, in its pending $1.1 billion business combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a SPAC sponsored by Virtuoso Sponsor LLC. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Wejo name.
