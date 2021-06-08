Log in
Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP : Advises Wejo Limited in its Pending $1.1B Business Combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.

06/08/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
June 08, 2021

Weil is advising Wejo Limited, a leader in connected vehicle data, in its pending $1.1 billion business combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a SPAC sponsored by Virtuoso Sponsor LLC. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Wejo name.

The Weil team advising Wejo Limited is led by Mergers & Acquisitions partner Jackie Cohen and Private Equity partner James Harvey and includes Mergers & Acquisitions counsel Christina De Vuono, Mergers & Acquisitions associates Bilal Chaudhry, Michael Zavagno (Not Yet Admitted in New York) and Matt Reiser (Not Yet Admitted in New York) and Private Equity associates Martin Weatherston-Wilson and William Akman. The team also includes Banking & Finance partner Paul Stewart; Banking & Finance counsel Ben Burton; International Tax Head Devon Bodoh; Tax partner Jenny Doak; Tax associates Alfonso Dulcey, Enda Kerin and Catherine Ferguson (Admitted in Michigan Only); Executive Compensation & Benefits partner Amy Rubin; Executive Compensation & Benefits associates Tricia Walsh and Robin Caskey; Public Company Advisory Group partner Lyuba Goltser; Public Company Advisory Group associate Andrew Holt; Technology and IP Transactions/Privacy partner Barry Fishley; Technology & IP Transactions/Privacy counsel Edric Itchon and Briony Pollard; Technology & IP Transactions/Privacy associate Ruth Fisher; Environmental Head Annemargaret Connolly; Regulatory Transactions partner Shawn Cooley; Regulatory Transactions counsel Timothy Welch; Antitrust partner Vadim Brusser; Employment Litigation partner Nicholas Pappas; Employment Litigation counsel Ivor Gwilliams; Employment Litigation associate Thomas McCarthy; and White Collar Defense, Regulatory and Investigations counsel Adam Safwat.

Disclaimer

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
