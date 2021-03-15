Wejo : to Showcase How Connected Car Data Transforms Mobility at MOVE America and the Esri Partner Conference

Executives from Wejo will bring pertinent industry insights to key transportation and data audiences

Wejo, the leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that it will host presentations at two key mobility events, including MOVE America and the Esri Partner Conference. Participation in industry events is a key part of Wejo’s commitment to spreading awareness of connected vehicle data and its potential to create an informed future of transportation. At MOVE America, Daniel Tibble, the director of data science and analytics at Wejo, will present at a roundtable discussion, “How Connected Car Data is Transforming Mobility” on March 18 at 1:10 p.m. CST. At the Esri Partner Conference, Jim Eaton, solutions engineer at Wejo, and Ruthie Ayres, the vice president of sales at Wejo, will present during the “Content Partners Lightning Talks” session tomorrow, March 16 at 9 p.m. PST.

MOVE America, taking place virtually from March 17 to March 18, brings together OEMs, transportation companies, technology leaders, energy providers and policymakers. Beyond presenting at the conference, Wejo executives will be in attendance via a virtual booth, educating attendees on the power of connected vehicle data.

Esri builds accurate, informed maps with geographic information system (GIS) technology. With its mapping data, Esri also analyzes relationships, tests predictions and informs geographical decision-making. Partners of Esri will virtually come together at the Esri Partner Conference from March 15 to March 17 to collaborate on building a data-powered future of mobility.

“Unlocking the power and potential in connected car data begins with ensuring everyone in the sector—from the OEMs and data providers, to the policymakers and drivers themselves—understands that information’s full potential,” said Tibble. “At Wejo, we view participation in industry events as a critical part of being a company at the intersection of automotive and data. We are looking forward to bringing our unique point of view to MOVE America and the Esri Partner Conference.”

For more information about MOVE America, please visit their website. Additional information about the Esri Partner Conference can be found on Esri’s website.

About Wejo

Wejo is the leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from over 10.6 million vehicles and more than 42.3 billion of journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and individuals to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 150 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and Detroit in the US. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

