WekaIO :'s Massively Scalable Parallel File System Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

WekaIO™ (Weka), an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and an innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that the Weka File system (WekaFS™), a fast and scalable parallel file system for high-performance workloads, has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid cloud experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Weka as an APN member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With WekaIO WekaFS for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from high performance and a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

AWS Outposts is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, or local data storage. Weka supports all the leading industry use cases with AWS Outposts such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), healthcare, telecommunications, media and entertainment, financial services, retail, and manufacturing automation.

“WekaFS was born on AWS, we deliver a no-compromise single infrastructure that delivers on the full promise of the cloud—highest performance with lowest latency, agility, cost-efficiency, ease-of-management and unlimited capacity scaling,” said Liran Zvibel, CEO and co-founder at WekaIO. “As an AWS Outposts Ready Partner, we are able to help AWS customers overcome the challenges of achieving fast application performance and data management at any scale and achieve their desired outcomes regardless of the implementation they pursue—edge to core or cloud. Weka is one of the early APN Technology Partners to participate in the launch of the AWS Outposts Ready program and the solution is available today.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts. Customers can spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

WekaFS is available in AWS Marketplace. To get started go to: https://start.weka.io/

WekaIO (Weka) offers WekaFS, the modern parallel file system that is used by seven of the Fortune 50 enterprise organizations to uniquely solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation and discovery. Purpose-built to unlock the full capabilities of today’s accelerated and agile data center, WekaFS is optimized for NVMe-flash and the hybrid cloud. Its modern architecture handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale, enabling organizations to maximize the full value of their high-powered accelerators—GPUs and FPGAs. Weka helps industry leaders solve big IT infrastructure problems and extract more value from their data faster. For more information, go to https://www.weka.io/parallel-file-system

