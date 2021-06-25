Log in
Welch's : Appoints Nital Scott to Board of Directors

06/25/2021 | 10:17am EDT
CONCORD, Mass., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's, the world's leading seller of Concord and Niagara grape-based products, today announced the appointment of Nital Scott to the company's Board of Directors.  With this appointment, Welch's board now has 12 members.

"Welch's announces the appointment of Nital Scott to the company's Board of Directors."

Scott has been the Chief Financial Officer at Beautycounter since 2014 and brings years of combined corporate finance, investment banking and public accounting expertise to Welch's.  During her tenure at Beautycounter, the company grew revenues 12 times over a six-year period leading to a $1 billion acquisition by The Carlyle Group this year.

"Nital's wealth of experience – both in investment banking as well as increasing her beauty company's brand awareness and bolstering its omnichannel business model – will be of great value to Welch's," said Welch's Board Chair, Dennis Rak.  "We look forward to her leadership in helping Welch's explore growth in new ways."

Prior to her role at Beautycounter, Scott served as vice president of the investment banking division, consumer sector for Goldman Sachs.  She has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital-raising activities, and raid defense across the consumer-product and retail sectors.

She holds an MBA in finance from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA in economics from UCLA.

About Welch's
Welch's, the world's leading seller of Concord and Niagara grape-based products, is a co-op of about 750 family farmers located across America with 100% of company profits going back to the farmers. Welch's is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers' health and nutrition needs. Welch's products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch's is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

CONTACT: Matt Aufman
p: 978-371-3834
e: maufman@welchs.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welchs-appoints-nital-scott-to-board-of-directors-301320196.html

SOURCE Welch's


© PRNewswire 2021
