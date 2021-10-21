Log in
News: Latest News
Welcome GOTO Energy customers

10/21/2021 | 06:44am EDT
Welcome GOTO Energy customers

By: Shell Energy

21 Oct 2021

Last updated 11:00 Thursday 21 October

We'd like to offer customers from GOTO Energy a warm welcome to Shell Energy. As your energy supplier has ceased trading, Ofgem has appointed us to take over your supply.

You're in safe hands. Shell Energy is a well-backed business, with experienced leadership and a strategy that plans for the long term. We have the necessary provisions to ride out the current challenges in the energy industry. Find out more about us.

Don't worry about the switch

You won't lose your energy supply at any point during the process. Any credit balance you had with your old energy supplier is safe and protected by regulation. It will automatically move across to your Shell Energy account once you're set up.

We're welcoming over 250,000 new customers, which means it will take a few weeks before we receive your account information. However, we'll be in touch soon with full details of your new tariff. We've also created this blog post for you, which we'll update regularly as we continue to work closely with your old energy supplier.

Your payments and new energy tariff

All your details will automatically move across to us, including your payment information. If you pay by Direct Debit, please carry on doing so as normal. If you've already cancelled your Direct Debit, don't worry. We'll be in touch soon to let you know how to set up a new one.

You're moving onto our Flexible 6 tariff, which includes 100% renewable electricity* as standard. On this tariff, a medium-sized UK household might pay £1,277 per year†, using Ofgem's national average consumption. Remember, your bill may be different, depending on how much energy you use.

This is a standard variable tariff and the cheapest we have available, given today's wholesale costs. This tariff is protected by Ofgem's price cap and rates are fixed until 1 April 2022, when the price cap will be revised. This tariff has no exit fees.

You can get an estimate for your annual bill here, based on your postcode, payment method and billing format. Simply enter your details and choose Flexible 6 in the tariff drop-down box.

But remember, this is only an estimate. We'll email you more information about your Shell Energy tariff and bill in the next few days. If we don't have your email address, we'll send you a letter instead.

If you're a prepayment customer

You're moving onto our Flexible Prepayment 6 tariff, which includes 100% renewable electricity* as standard. The average price of this tariff, based on a medium-sized UK household, using Ofgem's national average consumption, is £1,309 per year†.

This is a standard variable tariff and the cheapest we have available, given today's wholesale costs. This tariff is protected by Ofgem's price cap and rates are fixed until 1 April 2022, when the price cap will be revised. This tariff has no exit fees.

You can get an estimate for your annual bill here, based on your postcode, payment method and billing format. Simply enter your details and choose Flexible Prepayment 6 in the tariff drop-down box.

But remember, this is only an estimate. We'll email you more information about your Shell Energy tariff and bill in the next few days. If we don't have your email address, we'll send you a letter instead.

You should take a meter reading straight away

Please take a note or picture of your meter reading. This will be useful later, as it'll make your bills more accurate going forward. But don't send it to us yet - we'll let you know when we're ready for it.

Whether you have a smart or a traditional meter, here's how to take a reading.

Got a prepay meter?

No problem. Your top-ups will work as normal at any PayPoint or Payzone outlet, or at the Post Office. You won't lose any credit that's still on your meter. If you have a smart meter, continue to top up as normal.

Could you receive the Warm Home Discount?

Are you eligible to receive £140 towards your winter energy bills? If you're on Pension Credit with Guarantee Credit, or receive certain means-tested benefits, then you may qualify for the Warm Home Discount.

You'll find more information, as well as details of how to apply, on our blog.

Check out our FAQs

We know you probably have lots of questions, so here's where you can find answers to these:

How do I get in touch?

We don't have any more information to share with you right now, but we'll keep this blog post and our frequently asked questions updated, so please check back here if you need to.

During this busy time, we'd like to reserve our phone lines for those customers who need extra support. If you can't find the information you need on our blog or frequently asked questions, you can email us.

For all other queries, visit our help centre, or find out what to do in an emergency.


We've been recognised by our customers for our exceptional customer service
*Our renewable electricity is certified by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs), which means that all of the electricity you buy from us is matched with the equivalent amount of units from 100% renewable sources in the UK. See our FAQs for more info.

The average annual bill figure is for illustrative purposes only and is based on Ofgem's national average consumption rates of 2,900kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas. Your actual costs may differ based on the amount of energy consumed.

Disclaimer

Shell Energy Retail Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
