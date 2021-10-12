Welcome to World Bank Group – IMF Annual Meeting Week

The World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings are upon us this week and it likely comes as no surprise that climate change is front and center in these meetings, in addition to the pandemic's massive effect on development progress.

For the uninitiated, the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern-including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences and other events on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.

This year's meetings run through October 17th. All events will be virtual, which allows greater reach for the public events. The full schedule is here.

We welcome you get a sense of what's on the docket, view the public events in real time or on replay, and learn more about the organizations' work and current focus.