WellBe Senior Medical : Expands Executive Team

CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support rapid growth and business objectives, WellBe Senior Medical adds four new additions to its executive team, including Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) and Vice President of Data and Analytics.

Chief Growth Officer

Mike Stuart joins WellBe, taking on the role of Chief Growth Officer and brings over a decade of healthcare experience to the organization to accelerate WellBe's growth. Dr. Jeff Kang, WellBe's CEO and founder shared, "As Chief Growth Officer, Mike will partner closely with our leadership team and stakeholders as we accelerate our growth road map and drive toward our growth objectives. Increasing our focus on expansion allows WellBe to achieve our vision to make team-based medical care available across the entire country to frail elderly, disadvantaged, and disabled patients."

"WellBe delivers the kind of dedicated and compassionate in-home care that I would want for my family," said Stuart. "Our nation's seniors deserve this level of complete care led by geriatric specialists. I'm honored and excited to be joining WellBe's experienced and highly accomplished leadership team to lead the next phase of transformative growth through new partnerships with leading health plans nationwide."

Prior to WellBe, Mike served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Somatus, focused on disrupting kidney care. Earlier in his career, he led go-to-market strategy, sales and partner development functions at Evolent Health, Kyruus and The Advisory Board Company. Mike holds his BA from Brown University.

Chief Financial Officer

Dan Frascella formally steps into the role of Chief Financial Officer, which he will assume in addition to his current role as Chief of Staff to the CEO. As a co-founder, Dan has helped to lead WellBe from its inception and funding by Chicago Pacific Founders through its launch of operations in 2020. In his new role as CFO, Dan, along with his growing team, will support decision making across the organization by combining a deep understanding of healthcare delivery and value-based payment models with strong financial acumen developed during his experience in healthcare investing and merger & acquisition advisory services. Dan holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A., cum laude, in economics and international studies from Yale University.

Chief Human Resources Officer

Scott Robbins takes the office of WellBe's Chief Human Resources Officer. Scott started as the ninth employee at WellBe and has led all growth and talent activities for the organization. From the ground-up, Scott has shaped WellBe's human capital infrastructure. He leads all strategic human capital activity across recruitment, performance management, training, and HRIS. Due to his efforts, WellBe has rapidly launched new markets by cultivating clinical talent across several states. Scott set his sights on ensuring all team members reach their potential at WellBe.

Vice President of Analytics and Reporting

Jacob Juhn joins WellBe as the Vice President of Analytics and Reporting. Jake has spent his career building world-class health systems by leveraging data and analyzing it in a meaningful way. Most recently, he worked with Optum, Molina, and CareMore. Jake finds connections between seemingly disparate information and operationalizes new processes to shift the trajectory of healthcare organizations. Jakes focus is drawn to utilization management, quality measurement, and HCC reporting and tracking. To date, Jake has improved patient care for thousands by locating the right levers to create lift and momentum within health plans and providers. Jake holds an MBA from University of Southern California and a BS from St. Ambrose University.

About WellBe Senior Medical – WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit www.wellbeseniormedical.com or call 1-855-493-5523.

