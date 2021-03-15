WellMed Wednesday Launches with Statewide Hula-Hoop Challenge Workout March 17

TREASURE COAST, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellMed Wednesday is a free new monthly program that utilizes direct online access to connect physicians with the community. On the third Wednesday of every month, WellMed physicians from around the state will engage with residents on a variety of health related topics followed by answers to participant questions.

WellMed Wednesday launches on March 17 with a statewide Hula-Hoop Challenge workout led by Bambi Petrinic, M.D., board certified in family medicine, WellMed St. Lucie West. Standing, twisting, rolling, reaching, or dancing board certified Family Practice physician Bambi Petrinic, M.D. will demonstrate Hula-Hoop workout techniques for all ages. Following the workout, Dr. Petrinic will talk about health benefits of exercise and take questions from participants.

Videos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wi2ks20vqt0o3nt/AADe91aFyiF0UK2AhXsLOYUta?dl=0

"Hooping is a fun, invigorating way to improve aerobic health, burn calories, and reduce fat around your waist and hips," says Dr. Petrinic. "I challenge you to Hoop with me and share your videos on social media and tag WellMed; join the conversation at the first WellMed Wednesday, March 17."

Call (763) 957.6300, enter access code 178 379 5566 to register, or visit www.wellmedevents.com. Once registered go to www.wellmedevents.com/events/category/treasure-coast/ and click to join on the day of the event. For future topics, featured physicians or to register, visit www.wellmedevents.com.

WellMed Medical Management is a leading health care delivery company serving patients in Florida, New Mexico and Texas through primary care clinics, multi-specialty clinics, and contracted medical management services. Founded in 1990 by Dr. George Rapier III, the vision of the growing enterprise is to change the face of health care delivery for the nation.

Video Music credit: Dr. Bambi Petrinic demonstrates Hula-Hoop techniques to Dile by Don Omar.

