Wellcome Sanger Institute Adopts Genestack's Omics Data Manager for Human Genetics Datasets

04/22/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Genestack Ltd. today announced that its flagship multi-omics data catalog, curation and integrative search product, Omics Data Manager (ODM), has been licensed and implemented by a world-leading genomics research centre, the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute is a leading centre for genomics research. It was the largest contributor to the Human Genome Project and, as part of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium (COG-UK), is sequencing the genomes of tens of thousands of positive coronavirus samples to identify super-spreader events and new variants, and inform public health officials. Using ODM, Human Genetics researchers at the Sanger Institute will be able to query and filter very large genetic datasets using cutting-edge software technology. ODM’s capabilities also allow data scientists to produce analyses for the researchers they support, as well as enabling data managers to track and share information about multi-omics samples, raw and processed data, in one place, avoiding information loss or duplication, while maintaining sample anonymity.

Dr Vivek Iyer, Human Genetics Informatics Team Lead at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “The Genestack ODM will allow the Human Genetics program’s bioinformaticians and scientists to annotate and share information on multi-omic projects and samples, from their initiation, through analysis and eventual data distribution. By using the Genestack ODM, our research groups will be able to securely manage and easily find knowledge about our projects, their methods and analysis datasets.”

“The Sanger Institute pioneered genome sequencing and accelerated the use of vast datasets to understand human physiology and disease. We are really excited to work with such an illustrious institution and help their scientists manage and collaboratively work on very large genomics datasets with powerful, yet simple, tools to query and filter such data,” said Misha Kapushesky, CEO, Genestack Ltd.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute

The Wellcome Sanger Institute is a world leading genomics research centre. We undertake large-scale research that forms the foundations of knowledge in biology and medicine. We are open and collaborative; our data, results, tools and technologies are shared across the globe to advance science. Our ambition is vast – we take on projects that are not possible anywhere else. We use the power of genome sequencing to understand and harness the information in DNA. Funded by Wellcome, we have the freedom and support to push the boundaries of genomics. Our findings are used to improve health and to understand life on Earth. Find out more at www.sanger.ac.uk or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

Genestack

Since it was founded in 2012 Genestack’s mission has been to accelerate discoveries in biopharmaceutical, consumer goods, healthcare, and agriscience organizations, by tackling the explosive growth of omics data. The company’s flagship product, Omics Data Manager, launched in 2019, helps organizations create a FAIR catalog of multi-omics data (studies, samples, associated omics data of various types), with tools and APIs for metadata templates, curation and powerful integrative search across data & metadata. Genestack complements this product with a complete range of professional services including technology consulting, product implementation, managed service and co-development models. For more information about Genestack and Omics Data Manager visit www.genestack.com.

Follow Genestack Limited on Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
