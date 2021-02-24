Log in
Wellington Management : Expands Private Investing Capabilities with New Climate-Focused Senior Investors

02/24/2021 | 08:32am EST
Wellington Management, one of the world’s largest independent investment management firms, today announced it has hired two senior investors focused on private market sustainable investing. This additional investment in resources builds on the firm’s 14 years in climate investing, 27 years in alternatives investing and close to US$5 billion in dedicated committed capital in the private markets.

The new investors include Greg Wasserman, who brings 20 years of venture and growth investment experience across energy transformation, mobility, enterprise digitization, infrastructure, and fintech, the majority of which has been focused on climate solutions and sustainability, and Sean Petersen, who brings 15 years of global venture investing experience focused on climate, e-logistics, education and health. The new investors bring significant venture capital background with deep experience leading rounds of financing in companies targeting climate change.

Michael Carmen, senior managing director, and co-head of Private Investments at Wellington, said, “Greg and Sean’s skill and experience investing in private companies developing products and services that address climate change will augment Wellington’s deal flow and strengthen the value we bring to our partners.”

Prior to joining Wellington, Mr. Wasserman invested in technology, innovation and climate-related strategies at Generation Investment Management, Goldman Sachs and Galaxy Digital. He holds a bachelor’s degree from The George Washington University.

Mr. Petersen joins Wellington from AI Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund, where he served as a General Partner. Prior to that, he held roles with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) where he focused on making direct venture investments globally, and with Good Energies, where he served as a Director focusing on clean energy venture capital investments. Sean holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Climate change is a defining issue of our time, and the capital markets will play a critical role in meeting this challenge,” said Greg Wasserman, Lead Private Climate Investor. “I’m excited to join Wellington and focus on investing in disruptive private companies that are developing tech-enabled solutions to address climate change. I think the firm is a leader in climate and sustainability, with exceptional global investment capabilities. The Wellington team has built an impressive and differentiated private market investment platform that leverages the firm’s strengths, and Sean and I look forward to being part of the continued growth.”

The hiring of Mr. Wasserman and Mr. Petersen is another example of Wellington’s private equity and climate investing leadership, in addition to the firm’s partnership with the Woodwell Climate Research Center and its commitment as a founding member of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

For more information, please visit www.wellington.com.

About Wellington Management

Tracing its history to 1928, Wellington Management is one of the world’s largest independent investment management firms, serving as a trusted adviser to over 2,200 clients in more than 60 countries. The firm manages more than US$1 trillion for pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers, family offices, fund sponsors, global wealth managers, and other clients. As a private partnership whose only business is investment management, the firm is able to align its long-term views and interests with those of its clients. The firm offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative strategies. With more than 800 investment professionals located in offices around the world, Wellington pairs deep multi-disciplinary research resources with independent investment teams operating in an entrepreneurial “boutique” environment. For more information, please visit www.wellington.com.


© Business Wire 2021
