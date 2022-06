June 6 (Reuters) -

* WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS WE ARE CONDUCTING A REVIEW OF OUR DIVERSE SLATE HIRING GUIDELINES AND HOW THEY'VE BEEN OPERATIONALIZED - MEMO SEEN BY REUTERS

* WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS WE WILL TEMPORARILY PAUSE THE USE OF DIVERSE SLATE HIRING GUIDELINES FOR SEVERAL WEEKS - MEMO Further company coverage: