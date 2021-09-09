Wells Fargo hit with new $250 mln fine for failure to pay back wronged customers

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A top U.S. banking regulator
fined Wells Fargo $250 million and placed new
restrictions on the bank's business after finding shortcomings
in its earlier efforts to pay back customers it had previously
harmed.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank
had not met the requirements of a 2018 consent order, when the
regulator ordered the bank to pay back customers who were
charged excessive or improper fees.
"Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018
action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said acting
Comptroller Michael Hsu in a statement.
Specifically, the OCC said Wells Fargo's efforts to identify
and pay back customers who had been previously harmed by the
bank were insufficient, citing "significant deficiencies" in its
earlier attempt.
In 2018, Wells Fargo agreed to a joint $1 billion settlement
with regulators, who found the bank had wrongly layered
insurance on hundreds of thousands of drivers and routinely
assessed excessive and improper fees on homebuyers.
As part of that earlier consent order, the bank had been
directed to create a program to identify wronged customers and
pay them restitution.
In a statement, Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charles Scharf
said the new penalty shows more work is needed to address
"significant, longstanding deficiencies.”
"Our work to build the right foundation for a company of our
size and complexity will not follow a straight line. We are
managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come
alongside setbacks. That said, we believe we’re making
significant progress," he added.
The penalty marks the latest hit to the bank, which began
addressing widespread customer abuses nearly five years ago.
Last year, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve
civil and criminal probes into the firm's fraudulent and
high-pressure sales practices. The OCC previously slapped eight
former executives with more than $58 million in fines.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill
Berkrot)