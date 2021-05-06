Wells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo and Co. is
facing a new probe from the U.S. consumer watchdog over how it
disclosed and assessed monthly fees on certain consumer bank
accounts in 2016, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on
Thursday.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is
"investigating certain of the Company's past disclosures to
customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit card usage
required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service
fees on certain consumer deposit accounts," the bank said.
The CFPB declined to comment. Wells Fargo did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The probe is the latest regulatory hurdle for the San
Francisco-based lender, which has been mired in scandal related
to unauthorized product sales since it revealed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-accounts-fraud/wells-fargo-troubles-shift-from-phony-bank-accounts-to-real-ones-idUSKCN1AY21W
in 2016 that it had opened potentially millions of depository
and credit card accounts without clients' permission.
Since then, issues have cropped up in each of Wells Fargo's
primary business segments, including with respect to mortgages,
insurance and identity theft protection products.
The bank has been working to correct the issues and to
enhance its risk management, and has committed to compensating https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-refund/wells-fargo-expects-to-refund-monthly-service-fees-to-some-customers-idUSKCN1S91VY
all affected customers.
The CFPB had already been investigating whether Wells Fargo
had previously harmed customers with its practice of freezing
and closing accounts when it suspected fraudulent activity.
In its latest filing, Wells Fargo reported that losses from
all potential pending litigation related to its sales scandals
as of March 31 could be as high as $2.6 billion, up from $2.4
billion at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson;
Editing by Michelle Price; Editing by Dan Grebler)