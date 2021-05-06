Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts

05/06/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo and Co. is facing a new probe from the U.S. consumer watchdog over how it disclosed and assessed monthly fees on certain consumer bank accounts in 2016, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is "investigating certain of the Company's past disclosures to customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit card usage required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service fees on certain consumer deposit accounts," the bank said.

The CFPB declined to comment. Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe is the latest regulatory hurdle for the San Francisco-based lender, which has been mired in scandal related to unauthorized product sales since it revealed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-accounts-fraud/wells-fargo-troubles-shift-from-phony-bank-accounts-to-real-ones-idUSKCN1AY21W in 2016 that it had opened potentially millions of depository and credit card accounts without clients' permission.

Since then, issues have cropped up in each of Wells Fargo's primary business segments, including with respect to mortgages, insurance and identity theft protection products.

The bank has been working to correct the issues and to enhance its risk management, and has committed to compensating https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-refund/wells-fargo-expects-to-refund-monthly-service-fees-to-some-customers-idUSKCN1S91VY all affected customers.

The CFPB had already been investigating whether Wells Fargo had previously harmed customers with its practice of freezing and closing accounts when it suspected fraudulent activity.

In its latest filing, Wells Fargo reported that losses from all potential pending litigation related to its sales scandals as of March 31 could be as high as $2.6 billion, up from $2.4 billion at the end of last year. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Michelle Price; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pWells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts
RE
05:53pCWA District 4 Endorses Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate
PU
05:51pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : CABEI Executive President highlights promotion of environmental conservation initiatives in the region
PU
05:49pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $525,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Business Expansion and Growth Efforts in Hampton, South Carolina
PU
05:49pIDB INTER AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : and French Development Agency Highlight $4 Billion in Joint Projects Since 2018
PU
05:47pTop U.S. oil lobby slams Mexico energy policies as undermining USMCA, discriminatory
RE
05:47pBiden willing to accept 25% corporate tax rate to fund spending programs
RE
05:40pUtilities Up On Defensive Demand Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Up As Rotation Out Of Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS