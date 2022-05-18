Wells Fargo sees end-of-year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view

May 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Investment Institute said on
Wednesday it reduced its economic expectations with a mild U.S.
recession now on the horizon in its base case scenario for the
end of 2022 and early 2023, making it one of the more bearish
big U.S. banks.
Goldman Sachs, by comparison, recently calculated the
odds of a recession at 15% for the next year and 35% for the
next two years. Morgan Stanley's latest research shows a
25% probability for a recession starting in the next 12 months.
Bank of America Corp most recently said it sees
recession risks as "low for now but elevated for 2023."
Wells Fargo's research arm also cut its year-end 2022 Gross
Domestic Product (GDP) growth target to 1.5% from 2.2% and cut
its year-end 2023 target to a decline of 0.5% from its previous
expectation for GDP growth of 0.4%.
It forecast a peak-to-trough contraction of 1.3% for three
quarters. This would compare with the pandemic-induced 10%
contraction in 2020, the 3.8% fall in the 2008-2009 financial
crisis and the 0.1% dip in 2001 and the 1.4% drop in 1990/1991.
While a first-quarter 2022 economic contraction was due
primarily to strong imports and inventory changes, Wells Fargo
noted that "consumer activity has weakened since then."
It cited the development of all three major risks identified
in its December 2021 outlook including new COVID-19 outbreaks
and restrictions, higher-for-longer inflation and a much
stronger dollar. It said these issues were due to the
Russia-Ukraine war and aggressive Federal Reserve policy.
"These shocks are taking an economic toll," it said.
For its more bearish call it cited a loss of momentum in
sentiment among manufacturers and service providers, the
University of Michigan's March consumer sentiment reading - its
lowest since 2011 - as well as broad-based declines in consumer
activity and a series of "sharply weak high-frequency economic
data from mid-April to mid-May.
The firm also cut its S&P 500 target for year-end
2022 to a range of 4,200-4,400 from a range of 4,500-4,700 but
kept its 2022 EPS estimate at $220 for S&P 500 companies.
On Wednesday afternoon the S&P 500 was trading down 3.1% at
3,961.8.
The firm also raised its forecast for U.S. unemployment in
2022 to 3.8% from its previous forecast of 3.4% and boosted its
2023 unemployment forecast to 4.4% from its earlier projection
of 4%. But it kept its 2022 year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI)
inflation estimate at 7.7%.
In the same research note Wells upgraded its utilities
sector rating to "neutral" from "most unfavorable" and
downgraded consumer discretionary to "unfavorable"
from "neutral" to rebalance between cyclical and defensive
sectors.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)