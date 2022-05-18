Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wells Fargo sees end-of-year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view

05/18/2022 | 07:00pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Investment Institute said on Wednesday it reduced its economic expectations with a mild U.S. recession now on the horizon in its base case scenario for the end of 2022 and early 2023, making it one of the more bearish big U.S. banks.

Goldman Sachs, by comparison, recently calculated the odds of a recession at 15% for the next year and 35% for the next two years. Morgan Stanley's latest research shows a 25% probability for a recession starting in the next 12 months.

Bank of America Corp most recently said it sees recession risks as "low for now but elevated for 2023."

Wells Fargo's research arm also cut its year-end 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target to 1.5% from 2.2% and cut its year-end 2023 target to a decline of 0.5% from its previous expectation for GDP growth of 0.4%.

It forecast a peak-to-trough contraction of 1.3% for three quarters. This would compare with the pandemic-induced 10% contraction in 2020, the 3.8% fall in the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the 0.1% dip in 2001 and the 1.4% drop in 1990/1991.

While a first-quarter 2022 economic contraction was due primarily to strong imports and inventory changes, Wells Fargo noted that "consumer activity has weakened since then."

It cited the development of all three major risks identified in its December 2021 outlook including new COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions, higher-for-longer inflation and a much stronger dollar. It said these issues were due to the Russia-Ukraine war and aggressive Federal Reserve policy.

"These shocks are taking an economic toll," it said.

For its more bearish call it cited a loss of momentum in sentiment among manufacturers and service providers, the University of Michigan's March consumer sentiment reading - its lowest since 2011 - as well as broad-based declines in consumer activity and a series of "sharply weak high-frequency economic data from mid-April to mid-May.

The firm also cut its S&P 500 target for year-end 2022 to a range of 4,200-4,400 from a range of 4,500-4,700 but kept its 2022 EPS estimate at $220 for S&P 500 companies.

On Wednesday afternoon the S&P 500 was trading down 3.1% at 3,961.8.

The firm also raised its forecast for U.S. unemployment in 2022 to 3.8% from its previous forecast of 3.4% and boosted its 2023 unemployment forecast to 4.4% from its earlier projection of 4%. But it kept its 2022 year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate at 7.7%.

In the same research note Wells upgraded its utilities sector rating to "neutral" from "most unfavorable" and downgraded consumer discretionary to "unfavorable" from "neutral" to rebalance between cyclical and defensive sectors. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pBiden's counter-disinformation advisor resigns after a few weeks on the job
RE
02:32pFed nominee Barr says he's committed to bringing down inflation
RE
02:29pGold erases losses as Treasury yields retreat
RE
02:29pNew York AG to investigate social media platforms used by Buffalo grocery gunman
RE
02:26pHow Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden
RE
02:21pDollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout
RE
02:20pYELLEN : Not legal for U.S. to seize Russian official assets
RE
02:05pWells Fargo sees end-of-year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view
RE
02:04pUK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix
RE
02:02pFormer pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli released from prison
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares deepen fall on inflation worries
2Swiss to sign deal to buy F-35 fighters before referendum
3Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent
4Siemens Energy weighing bid for outstanding Siemens Gamesa stake
5NEL ASA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating

HOT NEWS