Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 bln in fine- Bloomberg News

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is under pressure
from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay
more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into
customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the
report, while the CFPB did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
Last week, Wells Fargo revealed that it was in talks with
CFPB to settle "a number" of probes, including for automobile
and mortgage lending as well as consumer deposit accounts.
The regulator's demand reflects its escalating frustration
with the bank, the news report said on Friday.
The potential fine comes after the bank posted $2 billion in
operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation,
and regulatory matters in the third quarter and took a 31% hit
to its third-quarter profit last month.
The bank has operated since 2018 under consent orders from
the Federal Reserve and two other U.S. financial regulators to
improve governance and oversight, with the Fed also capping its
assets at $1.95 trillion.
